Bangladesh minister pushes for liquor tax cut to boost tourism



ইঞ্জিনিয়ার মোশাররফ হোসেন (ফাইল ছবি)

Minister suggests lowering prices of liquor

Parliament Correspondent bdnews24.com Published: 2018-06-19 01:24:14.0 BdST Updated: 2018-06-19 01:59:31.0 BdSTHe made the call in parliament on Monday along with a proposal to cut the apartment registration fees while discussing the budget proposed by Muhith for 2018-19 fiscal year.“The proposed tax on hard liquor at the starred hotels is too much. Because the foreigners don’t like the rates of tax and the price they have to pay,” he said.He also demanded legalisation of unregistered bars.According to the housing minister, the number of government-approved bars in Bangladesh is 96.“But the restaurants at Gulshan and Banani can serve you drinks of any brand if you want some. They don’t pay taxes. There are 1,000 other unapproved bars. Legalise these in exchange for fixed fees,” Mosharraf said.The minister said the people were paying up to 16 percent tax for registering flats. He proposed cutting the rate to 7 percent.He also said the government was making a new law to stop people building houses on arable land.08:12 PM, June 18, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 08:29 PM, June 18, 2018Star Online ReportSpeaking at a general discussion on the proposed budget for fiscal 2018-19, the minister said it will attract the tourists and would give a boost to the tourism economy.Also, he suggested that the government legalise several other bars in the country and bring them under the taxing net to increase revenue collection.“There are a lot of restaurant cum bar in the city where foreigners go regularly. Why they would serve liquor without legal permit. Rather they should be given license and brought under the tax net,” he said.He said, currently there are only 96 licensed bars in the country and a thousand others operating under the radar. “The government should hand them licenses and tax them.”Minister Hossain also requested Finance Minister AMA Muhith to reduce the proposed registration tax on flat for boosting up the real estate sector of the country.“Make it 7 percent for flat registration,” he suggested.