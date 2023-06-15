Bangladesh may join BRICS in August: Momen

​

​

Bangladesh is likely to become a member of the BRICS alliance in August this year, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said yesterday.He said this while briefing reporters about the outcome of the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa at the Bilateral Meeting Room of Palais de Nations in Geneva."Their conference will be held in August in South Africa and the prime minister would go there," he said.BRICS now has five members—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.In the future, they will add eight more countries as members.They have invited Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia."This will be another area of our financing. It will be good for us, as we need money," he said.The prime minister requested that South Africa open a mission in Bangladesh to enhance bilateral cooperation.Earlier, the President of Malta, Dr George Vella, also called on the prime minister at the same venue.Sheikh Hasina requested him to open a mission in Dhaka. She also requested Malta to import RMG products and pharmaceutical items.After that, ILO DG Gilbert F Hounbo also called on her at the same place.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Labour and Employment Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi and PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam were present during the meetings.