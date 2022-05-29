What's new

Bangladesh may face the same dire economic state of SL

Nope it will never, no matter how import growth continues the exports of textiles and remittances will continue to grow at the same pace. So no-SL style stuff gonna happen with BD.
 
Ok so Bangladesh will have to pay 4bn+ dollars afterwards 2024, and that is IMPOSSIBLE for us.

Ok that makes sense!

Just in comparison, in 2020-21 both Bangladesh and Pakistan collected tax around 31bn usd. In that same period pakistan serviced debt amount of 7.4bn usd. so how did they do it, and why won't we be able to pay just 4bn??

even if we don't consider that by 2024 our tax collection will enlarge, we have 4x forex than them and more exports.

so how is it impossible please educate me someone.
 

