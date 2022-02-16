What's new

Bangladesh may appoint lawyer in US to overturn sanctions on RAB

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,713
-5
11,689

Bangladesh may appoint lawyer in US to overturn sanctions on RAB​

Published: February 15, 2022 18:06:40 | Updated: February 15, 2022 18:49:50
Bangladesh may appoint lawyer in US to overturn sanctions on RAB


The government of Bangladesh is thinking about appointing a lawyer in the United States to overturn the sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its top current and former officials.

The foreign ministry told a parliamentary standing committee on Monday that the Bangladesh embassy in Washington was working to that end, according to bdnews24.com.

The ministry cited an information vacuum created amid the coronavirus pandemic after the committee asked why the embassy failed to know about the sanctions beforehand and take steps before the US announced the measure, said committee Chairman Muhammad Faruk Khan.

The committee had previously suggested hiring lobbyists and the ministry already started working on it, he said.
“They [ministry] have talked about the appointment of PR firms and lawyers. We’ve asked them to do whatever is necessary. They can seek more funds if needed.”

The US imposed the sanctions in December citing “serious human rights violation” by the force. The officials who faced the sanctions include Benazir Ahmed, a former head of the RAB and current inspector general of police.

The foreign ministry summoned Earl Miller, the US ambassador in Dhaka, to react to the sanctions. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to lift the sanctions.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Bangladesh may appoint lawyer in US to overturn sanctions on RAB

The government of Bangladesh is thinking about appointing a lawyer in the United States to overturn the sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its top current and former officials. The foreign ministry told a parliamentary standing committee on Monday that the Bangladesh...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 
S

satyamev

FULL MEMBER
Oct 26, 2021
119
0
90
Country
India
Location
India
Very suspicious these sanctions by usa .
Was Bangladesh about to investigate the roles of usa and uk during the freedom struggle ?
Probably a pre emptive strike.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
US Congressman Meeks against ‘wholesale’ sanctions on Bangladesh; backs targeted action against security agency
2
Replies
16
Views
554
peagle
peagle
B
It’s US that trained RAB, says FM Momen
Replies
10
Views
338
Atlas
Atlas
Bilal9
Bangladesh FM slams US for sheltering Bangabandhu’s killer
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Al-zakir
Al-zakir
Bilal9
Sanctions on RAB officials imposed to alert, not to punish: US envoy
Replies
1
Views
207
bluesky
B
fallstuff
RAB officials get sanctioned by U.S
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
120
Views
6K
Atlas
Atlas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom