Political divide is the "fitna" that the devil spreads between the Ummah of Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam. It is meant to keep us from becoming the force that fights in the way of Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah. It is Islam that unites us, it is our love and affection for our beloved Prophet, Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam that gives us strength and power. The fools who tell you that there is no Ummah, are what they are, fools!



From the hearts of true Muslims in Pakistan, and our Kashmiri Muslim brothers and sisters, we pray for the betterment and success of our Bangladeshi Muslim brothers and sisters, as well as all our Muslim brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters around the world.



May Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah grant us the strength of Imaan to fight to preserve the practice of the life of our beloved Prophet Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam, Ameen!

