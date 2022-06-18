What's new

Bangladesh: Malls, shops must close by 8pm every night to save electricity: PMO issues order

The government has ordered authorities to ensure that shopping malls, stores and kitchen markets are closed by 8:00pm every night– to save electricity amid rising energy prices worldwide following the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Prime Minister's Office in a letter dated June 17, 2022 announced the order on PM Sheikh Hasina's instructions to several ministries, departments and local authorities, stating that the Bangladesh Labour Act already stipulates the closure of shops at 8:00pm.

The Prime Minister's Office has sent a letter to the concerned to ensure proper implementation of this directive.

Talking to The Daily Star, Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity that represents shops and stores across the country, said the government didn't discuss with them while taking decision on such an important issue.

"Although there is a provision under the existing law that people will work from 10:00am to 8:00pm, we never followed it due to reasonable grounds," he said.

Helal also said, "As the government has taken this decision to save power following soaring price of oil across the globe due to Russia-Ukraine war, we have no alternative but to abide by the decision."

Malls, shops must close by 8pm every night: PMO issues order

The government has ordered authorities to ensure that shopping malls, stores and kitchen markets are closed by 8:00pm every night– to save electricity amid rising energy prices worldwide following the Russia-Ukraine war.
