Bangladesh, Maldives sign 3 MoUs, PM hands over 13 military vehicles

Sheikh Hasina, Maldivian President discuss promoting trade, investment, connectivity...
BSS, Maldives
Thu Dec 23, 2021 02:40 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 23, 2021 03:27 PM
Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said she had "fruitful" bilateral talks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on promoting trade, investment, and connectivity between the two countries.
Sheikh Hasina said this in a joint briefing with Maldivian president after witnessing the signing of three bilateral instruments and handing over 13 military vehicles to the Maldives government following a bilateral dialogue at the President's Office.
The instruments included agreement on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, MoU in the areas of healthcare and medical sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal) and MoU between the two countries on cooperation in the area of youth and sports development.
The Prime Minister said during the dialogue they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in health, education, human resources development, youth and sports, fisheries, and agriculture between the two countries and work together to face the challenge of climate change and the early repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.
Sheikh Hasina said during the bilateral talks with President Solih she had also re-emphasised the necessity of a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two countries and a bilateral investment protection arrangement for mutual facilitation of investment, adding, "Despite opportunities, we could not yet fully tap the potentials of bilateral trade and investment."
About the outcome of the talks, she said, "I am happy to share that we just held a very fruitful discussion on the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations. We reviewed the progress made so far on our earlier decisions and found the outcome satisfactory."
She said that they also discussed cooperation in multilateral fora including countering terrorism.
The Prime Minister expected a positive role of the media of the countries to further boost up bilateral relations.
Sheikh Hasina said that they look forward to partnering with the Maldives in the areas of commonalities for the benefit of the two peoples as Bangladesh looks ahead to transforming itself into a modern, prosperous and developed economy by 2041, fulfilling the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for a "Golden Bangladesh".
The Prime Minister offered to supply many quality products to the Maldives at competitive prices as the manufacturing capacity of Bangladesh is growing.
She said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that Bangladesh accepted the Maldives' proposal for recruiting health professionals from Bangladesh and at the same time Bangladesh will create opportunities for specialized post-graduation medical courses for Maldivian students.
The Prime Minister said that direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Maldives has been enhanced through the commencement of flights by Bangladeshi airlines US-Bangla.
"Our national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines, is also thinking of introducing flights on the Dhaka-Male route. We hope that with direct flights people-to-people contacts and exchange of tourism cooperation will be increased. We also reviewed the possibility of establishing a direct shipping line," she added.
As the welfare of country's people is one of her government's priorities, she said, the consular and community issues were featured prominently in the discussions.
The Prime Minister said that they also held discussions on regularisation of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals who make substantial contributions to both economies.
She said the Bangladesh government has decided to facilitate visas on arrival for Maldivian nationals in the context of the improved situation of the current coronavirus pandemic.
The Prime Minister said that 2021 is a landmark year for Bangladesh-Maldives bilateral relations.
The Prime Minister also recalled with gratitude President Solih's attendance in the celebration of two mega events marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence in March this year.
6-Day Maldives Visit: Red carpet rolled out for Hasina
Bss, Male
Thu Dec 23, 2021 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 23, 2021 03:26 AM
Maldives yesterday rolled out the red carpet to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when she reached there on her maiden six-day bilateral visit at the invitation of the county's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
Maldivian state minister for foreign affairs received the PM after she landed around 3:00pm local time and a static guard of honour was given to her.
Later, she was escorted in a ceremonial motorcade to where she would be staying.Hasina will be formally received by Maldivian President Solih today and a guard of honour and other ceremonies will be accorded to the Bangladesh's head of the government.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad are accompanying the prime minister.
Four instruments, including two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), are likely to be signed today.
The four instruments are -- agreement on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income; agreement on the transfer of prisoners; MoU in the areas of healthcare and medical science between Bangladesh and the Maldives (renewal); and MoU between Bangladesh and the Maldives on cooperation in the area of youth and sports development.
Besides, the MoU on recruitment of qualified health professionals between the countries will be renewed.
During the visit, Bangladesh gifted 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two nations.
On the second day of her visit today, the Bangladeshi premier will have a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian president to discuss various issues at the Presidential Palace.
After the meeting, officials of the two countries will sign the instruments in the presence of the Bangladesh prime minister and the Maldivian president.
A joint statement will be issued when the two leaders jointly appear in front of the media.
Maldivian Vice-President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Maldivian National Parliament, Mohammed Nasheed and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan are expected to pay courtesy calls on the Bangladesh premier at the meeting room of Hotel Jen in Male.
The prime minister will address the Maldives parliament in the afternoon.
In the evening, Hasina is scheduled to attend a state banquet to be hosted by the Maldivian president and the country's first lady in the PM's honour.
Tomorrow, she will join a virtual community reception to be accorded by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Male.
The premier is scheduled to return home on December 27.
