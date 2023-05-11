Bangladesh, Malaysia discuss FTA, safe migration​

Published :May 11, 2023 12:12 AMUpdated :May 11, 2023 12:13 AMThe third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Malaysia, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Wednesday, focused on the safe migration of Bangladeshi workers and the possibility of signing a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to a spokesperson.Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation, while a five-member Malaysian delegation was led by Mr Dato Norman Muhamad, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, said the foreign ministry spokesperson.During the FOC, both sides agreed to explore the possibility of concluding a bilateral FTA to further strengthen the steadily increasing bilateral trade and economic relations between the two regional countries.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen described Malaysia as an important investor country in Bangladesh and encouraged a greater flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) from Malaysia, particularly in the Economic Zones of Bangladesh, for mutual benefit.Both sides reiterated their commitment to working in closer collaboration to ensure an orderly, safe, and ethical migration of Bangladeshi expatriate workers by reducing migration costs and ensuring a conducive atmosphere for workers in Malaysia.The Malaysian side highly praised the valuable contribution of Bangladeshi workers to maintaining the vitality of the Malaysian economy.The entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce, investment, energy, halal trade, tourism and culture, education, health, defence and security, agriculture, fisheries and livestock, ICT and telecommunications, and shipping were discussed.They also discussed mutual interests in the regional and international arena. Both sides expressed optimism that the FOC, held after a hiatus of more than five years, would significantly contribute to infusing further dynamism into the existing bilateral relations.Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of engagement and emphasised the need to raise it further through adequate follow-up on existing bilateral instruments and mechanisms.The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining momentum through the regular exchange of high-level visits and agreed to materialise the proposed visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Bangladesh at the earliest convenience.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen requested Malaysia to play a more proactive role bilaterally and within the ASEAN framework to expedite the repatriation of Rohingya people from Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar.He also sought the expeditious inclusion of Bangladesh as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.Both sides expressed their commitment to increased engagement across all areas to further strengthen cooperation. The discussions were productive and substantial. The next FOC will be held in Malaysia on a mutually convenient date.