Bangladesh-made Hyundai Cars To Hit Roads By 2022

Thu Dec 23, 2021 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 23, 2021 03:05 AMMutasim Dayan, chief executive officer of Fair Technology Ltd, cuts a ribbon to unveil “Santa Fe” sport utility vehicle at The Westin Dhaka yesterday. CollectedFair Technology Limited (FTL), a subsidiary of Fair Group, plans to introduce locally made Hyundai cars in Bangladesh by the end of 2022.The company is setting up a plant at the Bangabandhu Hi-tech Park on Dhaka's outskirt Kaliakair to produce the cars."In order to provide locally manufactured cars at reasonable prices, we have teamed up with the Korean automobile giant Hyundai. We will set a target to manufacture low-end sport utility vehicle (SUV) to serve customers," said Mesbah Uddin, chief marketing officer at Fair Group.He shared the plan at a press conference organised to launch 'Santa Fe 2021' model of Hyundai at The Westin Dhaka.FTL has come up with the brand new SUV of the world famous Hyundai Motor Group. Hyundai Santa Fe makes its debut with a new design, hybrid and a thoroughly revamped interior.Mutasim Dayan, chief executive officer of FTL, unveiled the SUV."The vision of FTL is to ensure a car for every family. To keep pace with the current era of modern technologies, Fair Technology will start production of electric vehicles by 2023," Dayan said.FTL introduced the new model Hyundai SUV at a time when demand for new cars is growing by around five per cent annually in Bangladesh. Annually 5,000 new cars are sold in the country, said industry operators.The 2,500cc Santa Fe has all new and modern features. Rich with safety-powered window, slide garnish, LED projection head lamp, LED rear combination lamp, panoramic sunroof, the seven-seater car is quite comfortable, said FTL in a press release.It also features the Harman Cardon branded sound system, blind spot detection view, a 360-degree surround view camera, and dual-zone automatic temperature control.Hamid R Chowdhury, adviser of Fair Group, Abu Naser Mahmud, head of sales, and JM Taslim Kabir, head of marketing, also spoke at the event.------------------------------------------------------------------------Looking at the pricing and trim level, they are placing this in the market as a luxury vehicle, which is actually appropriate.