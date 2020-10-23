Bangladesh lodges amended submission to UN on Bay of Bengal outer continental shelf Determination of outer continental shelf will enable Bangladesh to explore and exploit natural resources of the seabed and subsoil

Bangladesh has lodged an amended submission on the limits of its outer continental shelf in the Bay of Bengal to the United Nations.Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, Ambassador Rabab Fatima, handed over the submission to Dmitry Gonchar, the acting director of the Division of Ocean Affairs and Law of the Sea (DOALOS) on Thursday.While handing over the executive summary of the submission to the director of DOALOS, Bangladesh Ambassador expressed expectation that the amended submission will be included in the agenda of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) in its next session.She also highlighted that the determination of the outer continental shelf will enable Bangladesh to explore and exploit natural resources of the seabed and subsoil in those areas.The original submission to the CLCS was made on February 25, 2011. Subsequently, the maritime boundaries of Bangladesh with Myanmar and India were delimited in 2012 and 2014, through an international adjudication process. The amended submission has been made to reflect the successful outcomes of those international processes.As per rule, a sub-commission will subsequently be formed which will examine the information provided by Bangladesh and upon satisfaction, make necessary recommendations on the limits of Bangladesh’s outer continental shelf in the Bay of Bengal.The amended submission has been prepared by an expert team led by the Maritime Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with support from local and international experts.