What's new

Bangladesh likely to settle for bottling Chinese vaccines in coproduction bid

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,272
-5
10,793
Bangladesh likely to settle for bottling Chinese vaccines in coproduction bid

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: July 19, 2021 17:57:03 | Updated: July 19, 2021 21:02:27

Bangladesh likely to settle for bottling Chinese vaccines in coproduction bid


Bangladesh is likely to start Covid vaccine coproduction with Chinese companies through ‘fill and finish’ method as the manufacturing companies are reluctant to share vaccine technology, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday.

Talking to the reporters at his residence after his arrival from Tashkent, the minister mentioned that both Sinopharm and Sinovac of China have agreed to send bulk raw material for bottling here.

Bangladesh wanted technology transfer but now it is ready to go for bottling, he hinted.

Last week Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that Bangladeshi company Incepta was in talks with Chinese companies for vaccine coproduction.

The foreign minister on Monday also said that before going for the coproduction, representatives of the Chinese companies will visit plants in Bangladesh to assess competency.
“Then they will take the final decision” he added.
The minister said that Russia, with which coproduction negotiation is going on, is also reluctant to transfer technology.

Referring to his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Tashkent conference, Dr Momen said that he had requested Russia to take a trilateral initiative along with Chine to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Asked about the latest response from China on Rohingya issue, the minister said China informed Bangladesh that Myanmar authorities are now busy with domestic situation.
After the military takeover in Myanmar, the situation became complicated.

“The military wants to consolidate their authorities first” he added.

mirmostafiz@yahoo.com

https://aax-us-east.amazon-adsystem...ormat=strip&impressionTimestamp=1626726827791
 
T

Tom-tom

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2019
651
-4
437
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Black_cats said:
Bangladesh likely to settle for bottling Chinese vaccines in coproduction bid

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: July 19, 2021 17:57:03 | Updated: July 19, 2021 21:02:27

Bangladesh likely to settle for bottling Chinese vaccines in coproduction bid


Bangladesh is likely to start Covid vaccine coproduction with Chinese companies through ‘fill and finish’ method as the manufacturing companies are reluctant to share vaccine technology, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday.

Talking to the reporters at his residence after his arrival from Tashkent, the minister mentioned that both Sinopharm and Sinovac of China have agreed to send bulk raw material for bottling here.

Bangladesh wanted technology transfer but now it is ready to go for bottling, he hinted.

Last week Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that Bangladeshi company Incepta was in talks with Chinese companies for vaccine coproduction.

The foreign minister on Monday also said that before going for the coproduction, representatives of the Chinese companies will visit plants in Bangladesh to assess competency.
“Then they will take the final decision” he added.
The minister said that Russia, with which coproduction negotiation is going on, is also reluctant to transfer technology.

Referring to his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Tashkent conference, Dr Momen said that he had requested Russia to take a trilateral initiative along with Chine to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Asked about the latest response from China on Rohingya issue, the minister said China informed Bangladesh that Myanmar authorities are now busy with domestic situation.
After the military takeover in Myanmar, the situation became complicated.

“The military wants to consolidate their authorities first” he added.

mirmostafiz@yahoo.com

https://aax-us-east.amazon-adsystem.com/x/c/QpXHVmiVnDosf8tQO8KsYyMAAAF6wHmGmAEAAAFKAYh2FXA/https://www.amazon.com/dp/1786572133/ref=sm_n_au_dka_CA_pr_con_0?adId=1786572133&creativeASIN=1786572133&linkId=9ed50e187e5d33b60f8273b1d50ec8e6&tag=zytricdigital-20&linkCode=w70&ref-refURL=https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bangladesh-likely-to-settle-for-bottling-chinese-vaccines-in-coproduction-bid-1626695822&slotNum=2&imprToken=f87e9b0988e04541bdfec1b74e03b025&adType=smart&adMode=auto&adFormat=strip&impressionTimestamp=1626726827791
Click to expand...

What f happened to Bangladesh globe bio tech that had their own vaccine. Last report is they finally got the green light to do last phase of trial after supwa power dung messed us about.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
11,111
0
12,695
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Black_cats said:
Bangladesh is likely to start Covid vaccine coproduction with Chinese companies through ‘fill and finish’ method as the manufacturing companies are reluctant to share vaccine technology, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday.
Click to expand...
It is very natural that the Chinese manufacturers are reluctant to share their technology to produce the vaccines.

It is certainly a wise decision to import and do the bottling works in BD. The country needs 330 million jabs of all kinds of vaccines. So, it is imperative that BD speeds up with the bottling for local use.

But, can BD pharmacies will be allowed to export or even the Chinese companies export from the BD stocks?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom