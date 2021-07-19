Bangladesh likely to settle for bottling Chinese vaccines in coproduction bid

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: July 19, 2021 17:57:03 | Updated: July 19, 2021 21:02:27Bangladesh is likely to start Covid vaccine coproduction with Chinese companies through ‘fill and finish’ method as the manufacturing companies are reluctant to share vaccine technology, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday.Talking to the reporters at his residence after his arrival from Tashkent, the minister mentioned that both Sinopharm and Sinovac of China have agreed to send bulk raw material for bottling here.Bangladesh wanted technology transfer but now it is ready to go for bottling, he hinted.Last week Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that Bangladeshi company Incepta was in talks with Chinese companies for vaccine coproduction.The foreign minister on Monday also said that before going for the coproduction, representatives of the Chinese companies will visit plants in Bangladesh to assess competency.“Then they will take the final decision” he added.The minister said that Russia, with which coproduction negotiation is going on, is also reluctant to transfer technology.Referring to his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Tashkent conference, Dr Momen said that he had requested Russia to take a trilateral initiative along with Chine to resolve the Rohingya crisis.Asked about the latest response from China on Rohingya issue, the minister said China informed Bangladesh that Myanmar authorities are now busy with domestic situation.After the military takeover in Myanmar, the situation became complicated.“The military wants to consolidate their authorities first” he added.