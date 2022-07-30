What's new

Bangladesh likely to keep attracting investments Says US State Department report

Published on 12:00 AM, July 30, 2022

Bangladesh likely to keep attracting investments Says US State Department report

DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT


DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT

Bangladesh will likely continue to attract increasing investments due to its sustained economic growth, vibrant private sector, strategic location between South and Southeast Asia, as well as a large, hard-working and young workforce, despite severe economic headwinds related to the pandemic, said a new US report.

Bangladesh has enjoyed consistent annual GDP growth of more than six percent over the past decade, with the exception of the Covid-induced economic slowdown in 2020, it said.

The 2022 Investment Climate Statement released by the US State Department on Thursday is meant to help US companies make informed decisions about doing business in Bangladesh and 160 other countries.

It noted that Bangladesh's major export is from the RMG industry, which exported $35.81 billion of apparel products, and remittance inflows reached a record $24.77 billion in fiscal 2021-22.

Bangladesh government actively seeks foreign investment and offers a range of investment incentives under its industrial policy and export-oriented growth strategy, with few formal distinctions between foreign and domestic private investors.

Bangladesh's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stock was $20.87 billion till the end of September 2021, with the US being the top investing country with $4.1 billion in accumulated investments.

The report said Bangladesh has made gradual progress in reducing some constraints on investment -- including taking steps to better ensure reliable electricity, but inadequate infrastructure, limited financing instruments, bureaucratic delays, lax enforcement of labour laws -- and corruption continues to hinder foreign investment.

Government efforts to improve the business environment in recent years show promise but implementation has yet to materialise. Slow adoption of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and sluggish judicial processes impede the enforcement of contracts and the resolution of business disputes.

As a traditionally moderate, secular, peaceful, and stable country, Bangladesh experienced a decrease in terrorist activity in recent years, accompanied by an increase in terrorism-related investigations and arrests following the Holey Artisan Bakery terrorist attack in 2016.

A December 2018 national election was marred by irregularities, violence, and intimidation, said the report. This allowed the government to adopt legislation and policies diminishing space for the political opposition, undermining judicial independence, and threatening freedom of the media and NGOs.

With unprecedented support from the international community and the private sector, Bangladesh's garment sector has made significant progress on fire and structural safety.

Yet, international retail brands and the international community continue to press Bangladesh to meaningfully address worker rights and factory safety problems.
"Critical work remains on safeguarding workers' rights to freely associate and bargain collectively, including in Export Processing Zones," it stated.

On market challenges, the US report said investment climate constraints, deficiencies in energy and transportation infrastructure, and an opaque regulatory environment have prevented Bangladesh from achieving higher growth.

Electricity generation capacity has grown significantly over the last decade, but transmission and distribution systems need additional work to ensure more reliable and inclusive access to electricity. Corruption is also widely perceived to be endemic at all levels of society, discouraging investments and inhibiting economic growth, the report added.

It said although extremist attacks remain a concern for the country, relatively high and steady GDP growth over the last decade has shown the resilience of Bangladesh's economy in weathering these challenges.

The report said economic weaknesses also include an undeveloped and undercapitalised financial sector, an inefficient and chronically loss-making public sector, and a decision-averse bureaucracy that often resists measures to improve the business climate.

Bangladesh likely to keep attracting investments

Bangladesh will likely continue to attract increasing investments due to its sustained economic growth, vibrant private sector, strategic location between South and Southeast Asia, as well as a large, hard-working and young workforce, despite severe economic headwinds related to the pandemic...
Well it's like a rich far removed business partner praises and criticizes you in a public meeting.

You accept the accolades and keep you mouth shut on all the criticisms, although you know they may be only half right.

Eyes and ears open, mouth closed and keep on pressing ahead with laser focus.
 
Bangladesh's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stock was $20.87 billion till the end of September 2021, with the US being the top investing country with $4.1 billion in accumulated investments.
Compared to FDIs in Vietnam, the FDI in Bangladesh is very low, maybe 1/10th. I wonder why only a few companies want to invest in BD.

I hope things will change after the construction of Metrorail and many facelifting projects undertaken by the two Dhaka mayors. One is the infrastructure project and the others are to lift up the Dhaka living standard.

But, I wonder, are there any hidden reasons that do not attract the FDI people? such as corruption?
 
Compared to FDIs in Vietnam, the FDI in Bangladesh is very low, maybe 1/10th. I wonder why only a few companies want to invest in BD.
Vietnam is much closer to Japan, Korea and Taiwan than Bangladesh is. China is right across the border with one million types of raw material for value addition processes while Bangladesh will need fifteen to twenty days of shipping for raw materials if its a customized item. These reasons are mainly why Vietnam gets FDI from these countries and why Bangladesh does not.

However Bangladesh' trump card is low labor cost, one half that for apparel/shoes compared to Vietnam. Vietnam also doesn't have backward linkage industries for textiles etc. as strongly as Bangladesh does.

Countries like Thailand have done A LOT to attract Japanese FDI for the last 30 years continually, Bangladesh ministers of course have not. Lately in the last five years we have seen govt. get serious locally, they have formed agencies like BEZA, BIDA and hold yearly roadshows in EU, US and Japan.

IMHO BEZA and BIDA should also try to attract FDI by doing roadshows in China and Korea every six months to attract sunset industries in these countries. Darbesh is usually a fixture at these junkets.
 
However Bangladesh' trump card is low labor cost, one half that for apparel/shoes compared to Vietnam. Vietnam also doesn't have backward linkage industries for textiles etc. as strongly as Bangladesh does.
Yes, you are right that the BD labor costs are much lower than even Vietnam. However, FDI guys flock to Vietnam, Indonesia, and other SE Asian countries, even to Burma. Only now, FDI guys have put a moratorium on Burma because of the Junta idiocracy.

Otherwise, they would love to invest there. For example, Nissan Motors of Japan has already bought a huge land area for its factory there. This remains only a dream in BD.

They are still not arriving in BD. I believe, the FDI guys are smart enough to know about corruption and the underlying political instability.

They may be waiting also for a day when BD currency loses more value making their products cheaper in terms of dollars. Anyway, I am perplexed.
 

