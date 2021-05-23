What's new

Bangladesh lifts restriction on travel to Israel, drops ‘except Israel’ from passports amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,094
-5
10,464
Is Bangladesh establishing diplomatic relations with Israel?

May 21, 2021 12:31 AMShare Biz News

1621634537154.jpeg


Own Correspondent: Israel, a disputed country in the Middle East, has no diplomatic relations with Bangladesh. It was announced with the announcement. Therefore, after independence, Bangladesh did not accept the recognition of Israel. It did not establish trade relations. As a result, no Bangladeshi passport holder can travel to Israel. But after 50 years of independence, the ban is being lifted. As a result, Bangladeshi passport holders are being given the opportunity to travel to Israel from now on.

It is learned that the first page of the passport issued by Bangladesh since independence reads 'This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel' (this passport will be valid for any country in the world, except Israel). In other words, a person with a Bangladeshi passport can travel to any country in the world except Israel.

However, at present, it is seen that the ban has been lifted in the case of new issuance and renewal of expired passports. Recently, several such complaints have come to the share biz. According to the passport holders, the new e-passport issued since last Eid-ul-Fitr reads, "This passport is valid for all countries of the world." There are no two words 'except Israel'. Many have expressed concern over the issue on social media Facebook.

Arif Hassan (pseudonym), who got a new passport, told ShareBiz that he and three of his family members recently

An e-passport was applied for. He got his passport before Eid-ul-Fitr. And after Eid, his mother and younger brother got passports. Although his passport is the same as before, the two passports obtained after Eid do not have the words 'Except Israel' written on them. He also spoke to a senior official of the Passport Department about the matter. He said there would be no problem even if the passport did not have "Except Israel".

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has admitted lifting the ban on travel to Israel from his passport. "Relations with Israel will remain as they were before," he told ShareBiz yesterday. However, in order to maintain the international standard, we are giving the word "except Israel" in the passport.

It is learned that Bangladesh is a member state of the Organization of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) as it is a country in the Muslim world. And the issue of Israel and Palestine in the Middle East is still unresolved. That is why Bangladesh has sided with Palestine since independence. That is why Bangladesh has no diplomatic relations with Israel. It has no trade or economic relations with Israel. Bangladeshi traders cannot do import-export trade with the country.

However, Bangladesh has condemned the recent Israeli aggression in Palestine. Besides, Bangladesh reiterated its position on behalf of Palestine.

If you want to know the foreign minister. AK Abdul Momen said, "Since Bangladesh did not recognize Israel, it was written in the passport." However, issuing passports is a matter for the Ministry of Home Affairs. So they will be able to say better why the two words Israel were dropped. ”However, he confirmed that Bangladesh has not yet recognized Israel.

Incidentally, they do not have an embassy in Dhaka as Bangladesh does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. But Bangladesh has allowed the establishment of a Palestinian embassy in Dhaka as it is in favor of Palestine. Yusuf Saleh Ramadan is currently the Head of Mission at the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated Bangladesh's diplomatic relations with Palestine. In 1973, Bangladesh sent a team of doctors to help Palestinians injured in the Israeli attack. From then on, the journey of Bangladesh's relations with Palestine began.

Following this, a formal summit meeting was held with Bangladesh and Palestine on the sidelines of the OIC session in 1974. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led Bangladesh and Yasir Arafat led Palestine. Bangladesh is one of the 137 countries in the world recognizing Palestine.


ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক স্থাপিত হচ্ছে?
মে ২১, ২০২১ ১২:৩১ এএম
শেয়ার বিজ নিউজ

sharebiz.net

ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক স্থাপিত হচ্ছে? | শেয়ার বিজ

নিজস্ব প্রতিবেদক: বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের বিতর্কিত দেশ ইসরাইলের কোনো কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক নেই। ঘোষণা দিয়েই তা জানানো হয়েছিল। এজন্য স্বাধীনতার পর ইসরাইলের স্বীকৃতিও গ্রহণ করেনি বাংলাদেশ।…
sharebiz.net sharebiz.net



নিজস্ব প্রতিবেদক: বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের বিতর্কিত দেশ ইসরাইলের কোনো কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক নেই। ঘোষণা দিয়েই তা জানানো হয়েছিল। এজন্য স্বাধীনতার পর ইসরাইলের স্বীকৃতিও গ্রহণ করেনি বাংলাদেশ। এতে বাণিজ্যিক সম্পর্কও স্থাপিত হয়নি। ফলে বাংলাদেশের পাসপোর্টধারী কেউ ইসরাইল ভ্রমণ করতে পারেন না। কিন্তু স্বাধীনতার ৫০ বছর পর সেই নিষেধাজ্ঞা তুলে নেয়া হচ্ছে। ফলে এখন থেকে বাংলাদেশি পাসপোর্টধারীদের ইসরাইল ভ্রমণের সুযোগ তৈরি হচ্ছে।

জানা গেছে, স্বাধীনতার পর থেকে বাংলাদেশের ইস্যুকৃত পাসপোর্টের প্রথম পৃষ্ঠায় লেখা ছিল ‘দিস পাসপোর্ট ইজ ভ্যালিড ফর অল কান্ট্রিজ অব দ্য ওয়ার্ল্ড এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল’ (বিশ্বের যেকোনো দেশের জন্য এই পাসপোর্ট কার্যকর থাকবে, শুধু ইসরাইল ছাড়া)। অর্থাৎ বাংলাদেশি পাসপোর্টধারী কোনো ব্যক্তি শুধু ইসরাইল ব্যতিরেকে বিশ্বের যেকোনো দেশ ভ্রমণ করতে পারবেন।

যদিও বর্তমানে নতুন ইস্যু করা ও মেয়াদোত্তীর্ণ পাসপোর্ট নবায়নের ক্ষেত্রে এ নিষেধাজ্ঞা তুলে দেয়ার বিষয়টি দেখা যাচ্ছে। সম্প্রতি এমন বেশকিছু অভিযোগ এসেছে শেয়ার বিজের কাছে। পাসপোর্ট গ্রহণকারীরা জানান, গত ঈদুল ফিতরের পর থেকে ইস্যু করা নতুন ই-পাসপোর্টে লেখা রয়েছে ‘দিস পাসপোর্ট ইজ ভ্যালিড ফর অল কান্ট্রিজ অব দ্য ওয়ার্ল্ড’। এখানে ‘এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল’ শব্দ দুটি নেই। বিষয়টি নিয়ে সামাজিক যোগাযোগ মাধ্যম ফেসবুকে অনেকে উদ্বেগ প্রকাশ করেছেন।

নতুন পাসপোর্ট পাওয়া আরিফ হাসান (ছদ্মনাম) শেয়ার বিজকে জানান, সম্প্রতি তিনি ও তার পরিবারের সদস্যদের মধ্যে তিনজনের ই-পাসপোর্টের জন্য আবেদন করা হয়েছিল। এর মধ্যে ঈদুল ফিতরের আগে সে নিজের পাসপোর্ট পান।

আর ঈদের পরে তার মা ও ছোট ভাই পাসপোর্ট পেয়েছেন। তার পাসপোর্ট আগের মতোই থাকলেও ঈদের পরে পাওয়া পাসপোর্ট দুটিতে ‘এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল’ শব্দ দুটি লেখা নেই। তিনি এ বিষয়ে পাসপোর্ট অধিদপ্তরের একজন ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তার সঙ্গেও কথা বলেছেন। তিনি জানিয়েছেন, পাসপোর্টে ‘এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল’ না থাকলেও কোনো সমস্যা হবে না।

পাসপোর্ট থেকে ইসরাইল ভ্রমণে নিষেধাজ্ঞার বিষয়টি তুলে নেয়ার বিষয়টি স্বীকার করেছেন স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী আসাদুজ্জামান খান। তিনি গতকাল শেয়ার বিজকে বলেন, ‘ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক আগে যেরকম ছিল এখনও তা-ই থাকবে। তবে আন্তর্জাতিক মান বজায় রাখতে আমরা পাসপোর্টে এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল শব্দ দুটি তুলে দিচ্ছি।’

জানা গেছে, মুসলিম বিশ্বের দেশ হওয়ায় বাংলাদেশ অর্গানাইজেশন অব ইসলামিক কো-অপারেশনের (ওআইসি) সদস্য রাষ্ট্র। আর মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের দেশ ইসরাইল ও ফিলিস্তিন ইস্যুটি এখনও অমীমাংসিত রয়েছে। তাই স্বাধীনতার পর থেকেই ফিলিস্তিনের পক্ষ নেয় বাংলাদেশ।

এজন্য ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশের কোনো কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক নেই। এতে ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে কোনো প্রকার বাণিজ্যিক ও অর্থনৈতিক সম্পর্কও নেই। দেশটির সঙ্গে আমদানি-রপ্তানি বাণিজ্যও করতে পারেন না বাংলাদেশের ব্যবসায়ীরা।
যদিও ফিলিস্তিনে সাম্প্রতিক ইসরাইলি আগ্রাসনের বিরুদ্ধে নিন্দা জানিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ। পাশাপাশি ফিলিস্তিনের পক্ষে বাংলাদেশ তাদের অবস্থান পুনর্ব্যক্ত করে।

জানতে চাইলে পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী ড. এ কে আব্দুল মোমেন বলেন, ‘বাংলাদেশ যেহেতু ইসরাইলকে স্বীকৃতি দেয়নি, তাই পাসপোর্টে এ কথাটি লেখা হয়। তবে পাসপোর্ট ইস্যু করা স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের বিষয়। কাজেই এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল শব্দ দুটি কেন তুলে দেয়া হলো এ বিষয়ে তারাই ভালো বলতে পারবে।’ তবে বাংলাদেশ এখনও ইসরাইলকে স্বীকৃতি দেয়নি বলে তিনি নিশ্চিত করেন।

প্রসঙ্গত, ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশের কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক না থাকায় ঢাকায় তাদের দূতাবাসও নেই। কিন্তু ফিলিস্তিনের পক্ষে থাকায় ঢাকায় ফিলিস্তিনের দূতাবাস স্থাপনের অনুমতি দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ। বর্তমানে ঢাকার ফিলিস্তিন দূতাবাসের হেড অব দ্য মিশন হচ্ছেন ইউসুফ সালেহ রমাদান।

ফিলিস্তিনের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশের কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্কের সূচনা করেন বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমান। ইসরাইলের হামলায় আহত ফিলিস্তিনিদের সহায়তায় বাংলাদেশ চিকিৎসকদের একটি দল পাঠায় ১৯৭৩ সালে। সেই থেকে ফিলিস্তিনের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশের সম্পর্কের যাত্রা শুরু হয়।

এরই ধারাবাহিকতায় ১৯৭৪ সালে ওআইসির অধিবেশনের এক ফাঁকে বাংলাদেশ ও ফিলিস্তিনের সঙ্গে আনুষ্ঠানিকভাবে শীর্ষ পর্যায়ের বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত হয়। এতে বাংলাদেশের পক্ষে বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমান ও ফিলিস্তিনের পক্ষে ইয়াসির আরাফাত নেতৃত্ব দেন। ফিলিস্তিনকে স্বীকৃতি দানকারী বিশ্বের ১৩৭টি রাষ্ট্রের মধ্যে বাংলাদেশ অন্যতম।
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
1,567
0
1,059
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:
Is Bangladesh establishing diplomatic relations with Israel?

May 21, 2021 12:31 AMShare Biz News

View attachment 746161

Own Correspondent: Israel, a disputed country in the Middle East, has no diplomatic relations with Bangladesh. It was announced with the announcement. Therefore, after independence, Bangladesh did not accept the recognition of Israel. It did not establish trade relations. As a result, no Bangladeshi passport holder can travel to Israel. But after 50 years of independence, the ban is being lifted. As a result, Bangladeshi passport holders are being given the opportunity to travel to Israel from now on.

It is learned that the first page of the passport issued by Bangladesh since independence reads 'This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel' (this passport will be valid for any country in the world, except Israel). In other words, a person with a Bangladeshi passport can travel to any country in the world except Israel.

However, at present, it is seen that the ban has been lifted in the case of new issuance and renewal of expired passports. Recently, several such complaints have come to the share biz. According to the passport holders, the new e-passport issued since last Eid-ul-Fitr reads, "This passport is valid for all countries of the world." There are no two words 'except Israel'. Many have expressed concern over the issue on social media Facebook.

Arif Hassan (pseudonym), who got a new passport, told ShareBiz that he and three of his family members recently

An e-passport was applied for. He got his passport before Eid-ul-Fitr. And after Eid, his mother and younger brother got passports. Although his passport is the same as before, the two passports obtained after Eid do not have the words 'Except Israel' written on them. He also spoke to a senior official of the Passport Department about the matter. He said there would be no problem even if the passport did not have "Except Israel".

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has admitted lifting the ban on travel to Israel from his passport. "Relations with Israel will remain as they were before," he told ShareBiz yesterday. However, in order to maintain the international standard, we are giving the word "except Israel" in the passport.

It is learned that Bangladesh is a member state of the Organization of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) as it is a country in the Muslim world. And the issue of Israel and Palestine in the Middle East is still unresolved. That is why Bangladesh has sided with Palestine since independence. That is why Bangladesh has no diplomatic relations with Israel. It has no trade or economic relations with Israel. Bangladeshi traders cannot do import-export trade with the country.

However, Bangladesh has condemned the recent Israeli aggression in Palestine. Besides, Bangladesh reiterated its position on behalf of Palestine.

If you want to know the foreign minister. AK Abdul Momen said, "Since Bangladesh did not recognize Israel, it was written in the passport." However, issuing passports is a matter for the Ministry of Home Affairs. So they will be able to say better why the two words Israel were dropped. ”However, he confirmed that Bangladesh has not yet recognized Israel.

Incidentally, they do not have an embassy in Dhaka as Bangladesh does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. But Bangladesh has allowed the establishment of a Palestinian embassy in Dhaka as it is in favor of Palestine. Yusuf Saleh Ramadan is currently the Head of Mission at the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated Bangladesh's diplomatic relations with Palestine. In 1973, Bangladesh sent a team of doctors to help Palestinians injured in the Israeli attack. From then on, the journey of Bangladesh's relations with Palestine began.

Following this, a formal summit meeting was held with Bangladesh and Palestine on the sidelines of the OIC session in 1974. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led Bangladesh and Yasir Arafat led Palestine. Bangladesh is one of the 137 countries in the world recognizing Palestine.


ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক স্থাপিত হচ্ছে?
মে ২১, ২০২১ ১২:৩১ এএম
শেয়ার বিজ নিউজ

sharebiz.net

ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক স্থাপিত হচ্ছে? | শেয়ার বিজ

নিজস্ব প্রতিবেদক: বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের বিতর্কিত দেশ ইসরাইলের কোনো কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক নেই। ঘোষণা দিয়েই তা জানানো হয়েছিল। এজন্য স্বাধীনতার পর ইসরাইলের স্বীকৃতিও গ্রহণ করেনি বাংলাদেশ।…
sharebiz.net sharebiz.net



নিজস্ব প্রতিবেদক: বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের বিতর্কিত দেশ ইসরাইলের কোনো কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক নেই। ঘোষণা দিয়েই তা জানানো হয়েছিল। এজন্য স্বাধীনতার পর ইসরাইলের স্বীকৃতিও গ্রহণ করেনি বাংলাদেশ। এতে বাণিজ্যিক সম্পর্কও স্থাপিত হয়নি। ফলে বাংলাদেশের পাসপোর্টধারী কেউ ইসরাইল ভ্রমণ করতে পারেন না। কিন্তু স্বাধীনতার ৫০ বছর পর সেই নিষেধাজ্ঞা তুলে নেয়া হচ্ছে। ফলে এখন থেকে বাংলাদেশি পাসপোর্টধারীদের ইসরাইল ভ্রমণের সুযোগ তৈরি হচ্ছে।

জানা গেছে, স্বাধীনতার পর থেকে বাংলাদেশের ইস্যুকৃত পাসপোর্টের প্রথম পৃষ্ঠায় লেখা ছিল ‘দিস পাসপোর্ট ইজ ভ্যালিড ফর অল কান্ট্রিজ অব দ্য ওয়ার্ল্ড এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল’ (বিশ্বের যেকোনো দেশের জন্য এই পাসপোর্ট কার্যকর থাকবে, শুধু ইসরাইল ছাড়া)। অর্থাৎ বাংলাদেশি পাসপোর্টধারী কোনো ব্যক্তি শুধু ইসরাইল ব্যতিরেকে বিশ্বের যেকোনো দেশ ভ্রমণ করতে পারবেন।

যদিও বর্তমানে নতুন ইস্যু করা ও মেয়াদোত্তীর্ণ পাসপোর্ট নবায়নের ক্ষেত্রে এ নিষেধাজ্ঞা তুলে দেয়ার বিষয়টি দেখা যাচ্ছে। সম্প্রতি এমন বেশকিছু অভিযোগ এসেছে শেয়ার বিজের কাছে। পাসপোর্ট গ্রহণকারীরা জানান, গত ঈদুল ফিতরের পর থেকে ইস্যু করা নতুন ই-পাসপোর্টে লেখা রয়েছে ‘দিস পাসপোর্ট ইজ ভ্যালিড ফর অল কান্ট্রিজ অব দ্য ওয়ার্ল্ড’। এখানে ‘এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল’ শব্দ দুটি নেই। বিষয়টি নিয়ে সামাজিক যোগাযোগ মাধ্যম ফেসবুকে অনেকে উদ্বেগ প্রকাশ করেছেন।

নতুন পাসপোর্ট পাওয়া আরিফ হাসান (ছদ্মনাম) শেয়ার বিজকে জানান, সম্প্রতি তিনি ও তার পরিবারের সদস্যদের মধ্যে তিনজনের ই-পাসপোর্টের জন্য আবেদন করা হয়েছিল। এর মধ্যে ঈদুল ফিতরের আগে সে নিজের পাসপোর্ট পান।

আর ঈদের পরে তার মা ও ছোট ভাই পাসপোর্ট পেয়েছেন। তার পাসপোর্ট আগের মতোই থাকলেও ঈদের পরে পাওয়া পাসপোর্ট দুটিতে ‘এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল’ শব্দ দুটি লেখা নেই। তিনি এ বিষয়ে পাসপোর্ট অধিদপ্তরের একজন ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তার সঙ্গেও কথা বলেছেন। তিনি জানিয়েছেন, পাসপোর্টে ‘এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল’ না থাকলেও কোনো সমস্যা হবে না।

পাসপোর্ট থেকে ইসরাইল ভ্রমণে নিষেধাজ্ঞার বিষয়টি তুলে নেয়ার বিষয়টি স্বীকার করেছেন স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী আসাদুজ্জামান খান। তিনি গতকাল শেয়ার বিজকে বলেন, ‘ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক আগে যেরকম ছিল এখনও তা-ই থাকবে। তবে আন্তর্জাতিক মান বজায় রাখতে আমরা পাসপোর্টে এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল শব্দ দুটি তুলে দিচ্ছি।’

জানা গেছে, মুসলিম বিশ্বের দেশ হওয়ায় বাংলাদেশ অর্গানাইজেশন অব ইসলামিক কো-অপারেশনের (ওআইসি) সদস্য রাষ্ট্র। আর মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের দেশ ইসরাইল ও ফিলিস্তিন ইস্যুটি এখনও অমীমাংসিত রয়েছে। তাই স্বাধীনতার পর থেকেই ফিলিস্তিনের পক্ষ নেয় বাংলাদেশ।

এজন্য ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশের কোনো কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক নেই। এতে ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে কোনো প্রকার বাণিজ্যিক ও অর্থনৈতিক সম্পর্কও নেই। দেশটির সঙ্গে আমদানি-রপ্তানি বাণিজ্যও করতে পারেন না বাংলাদেশের ব্যবসায়ীরা।
যদিও ফিলিস্তিনে সাম্প্রতিক ইসরাইলি আগ্রাসনের বিরুদ্ধে নিন্দা জানিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ। পাশাপাশি ফিলিস্তিনের পক্ষে বাংলাদেশ তাদের অবস্থান পুনর্ব্যক্ত করে।

জানতে চাইলে পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী ড. এ কে আব্দুল মোমেন বলেন, ‘বাংলাদেশ যেহেতু ইসরাইলকে স্বীকৃতি দেয়নি, তাই পাসপোর্টে এ কথাটি লেখা হয়। তবে পাসপোর্ট ইস্যু করা স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের বিষয়। কাজেই এক্সসেপ্ট ইসরাইল শব্দ দুটি কেন তুলে দেয়া হলো এ বিষয়ে তারাই ভালো বলতে পারবে।’ তবে বাংলাদেশ এখনও ইসরাইলকে স্বীকৃতি দেয়নি বলে তিনি নিশ্চিত করেন।

প্রসঙ্গত, ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশের কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক না থাকায় ঢাকায় তাদের দূতাবাসও নেই। কিন্তু ফিলিস্তিনের পক্ষে থাকায় ঢাকায় ফিলিস্তিনের দূতাবাস স্থাপনের অনুমতি দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ। বর্তমানে ঢাকার ফিলিস্তিন দূতাবাসের হেড অব দ্য মিশন হচ্ছেন ইউসুফ সালেহ রমাদান।

ফিলিস্তিনের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশের কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্কের সূচনা করেন বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমান। ইসরাইলের হামলায় আহত ফিলিস্তিনিদের সহায়তায় বাংলাদেশ চিকিৎসকদের একটি দল পাঠায় ১৯৭৩ সালে। সেই থেকে ফিলিস্তিনের সঙ্গে বাংলাদেশের সম্পর্কের যাত্রা শুরু হয়।

এরই ধারাবাহিকতায় ১৯৭৪ সালে ওআইসির অধিবেশনের এক ফাঁকে বাংলাদেশ ও ফিলিস্তিনের সঙ্গে আনুষ্ঠানিকভাবে শীর্ষ পর্যায়ের বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত হয়। এতে বাংলাদেশের পক্ষে বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমান ও ফিলিস্তিনের পক্ষে ইয়াসির আরাফাত নেতৃত্ব দেন। ফিলিস্তিনকে স্বীকৃতি দানকারী বিশ্বের ১৩৭টি রাষ্ট্রের মধ্যে বাংলাদেশ অন্যতম।
Click to expand...
Bangladesh will probably never recognize Israel cause it knows the whole dam nation will go up in flames if the PM dared to establish ties with Israel.

There is no benefits of allying with Israel aka a nation who is good at backstabbing others secretly , also Bangladeshi government officials have bought surveillance equipment from Israel how sad
bluesky said:
Being small and poor, we are not worthy but establishing the diplomatic relationship with Israel is also more unworthy even for this poor country.
Click to expand...
Hasina : I will turn this nation into Singapore

Me : Grandma chill , you're skipping a vital step known as industrialization and also giving every blood and sweat and tears to make Bangladesh one of the best
 
Last edited:
fallstuff

fallstuff

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 20, 2009
8,362
0
5,957
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
SpaceMan18 said:
Bangladesh will probably never recognize Israel cause it knows the whole dam nation will go up in flames if the PM dared to establish ties with Israel.

There is no benefits of allying with Israel aka a nation who is good at backstabbing others secretly , also Bangladeshi government officials have bought surveillance equipment from Israel how sad


Hasina : I will turn this nation into Singapore

Me : Grandma chill , you're skipping a vital step known as industrialization and also giving every blood and sweat and tears to make Bangladesh one of the best
Click to expand...
Grandma got a trick or two up in her long sleeves !
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

BANNED
Oct 27, 2014
9,547
-5
9,497
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
SpaceMan18 said:
Bangladesh will probably never recognize Israel cause it knows the whole dam nation will go up in flames if the PM dared to establish ties with Israel.

There is no benefits of allying with Israel aka a nation who is good at backstabbing others secretly , also Bangladeshi government officials have bought surveillance equipment from Israel how sad


Hasina : I will turn this nation into Singapore

Me : Grandma chill , you're skipping a vital step known as industrialization and also giving every blood and sweat and tears to make Bangladesh one of the best
Click to expand...
How dare you call her a grandma? She has a bf. 😡
To Bangladesh jail you go
 
bdslph

bdslph

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2011
3,611
0
2,146
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Philippines
RECOGNIZE ISRAEL OCCUPATION OF PALESTINE - NO WAY

PALESTINE WILL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEART

FREE PALESTINE

I SUPPORT THE 1967 RESOLUTION OF 2 STATE
 
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,094
-5
10,464
Michael Corleone said:
Funny thing is Palestine reportedly refused 2 state solution multiple times. Their people hate their govt. Abbas is a one party dictator who isn’t helping his peoples cause
Click to expand...
There were never a two state solution with 1967 green line and east Jerusalem as capital of Palestine.

Israel offered mostly small islands of areas keeping all Settlement and east Jerusalem as off the table.
 
cloud4000

cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,477
-4
4,345
Country
India
Location
United States
What benefit is Bangladesh seeking if it recognizes Israel? Is it expecting to get into the good graces of the US and EU? And what will Israel gain? Are they seeking recognition from Bangladesh?
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
16,074
1
25,188
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
To be honest an overwhelming majority of the 9 Million Israelis don't give two $hitz about any country in the subcontinent. The word in Hebrew for India is "Hudoo". They could care less about poor dirty countries, regardless of Indian delusions about magnanimity.

A few open-minded Israeli types (especially women) may come hang out in Goa to relax or go to one of the Indian hill stations as a cheap respite destination a few times a year, Some hotels, watering holes are Israeli owned - but no Indian men allowed in those Israeli hotels.
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

BANNED
Oct 27, 2014
9,547
-5
9,497
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
Repeated Violations
hussain0216 said:
Bangladesh is largely worthless, it's just the reality, why are you people getting your panties in a twist
Click to expand...
Thank you for your assessment. We don’t want to be worthy of schoolchildren keema makers and 4th of July wedding air strikes.
Now go grab that begging bowl, let me cut some Bengali grass for your lunch
cloud4000 said:
What benefit is Bangladesh seeking if it recognizes Israel? Is it expecting to get into the good graces of the US and EU? And what will Israel gain? Are they seeking recognition from Bangladesh?
Click to expand...
Israel expect us to recognize them by recognizing our independence and aligning themselves with our struggles. We didn’t entertain none of that
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,566
7
48,470
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Bangladesh is one of the few Muslim majority countries which are blessed with a strong government. The people are respectful of the government decision and policy and see events beyond Greater Bengal as inconsequential.

A beneficial relation with Israel is as much on the cards as opening the country up for eventual graduation from the LDC status. Boasting the most progressive economy in the region, the lucrative soft power boost is where Israel can play her part.

There is no forecast of any monsoon in Bangladesh.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

A
Bangladesh lifts restriction on travel to Israel, drops ‘except Israel’ from passports amidst Israel-Palestine conflict
Replies
0
Views
58
Andhadhun
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom