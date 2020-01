Land formation in coastal areas





Regularly received satellite imageries and other tangible supporting evidences suggest that Bangladesh is about to receive the gift of a huge land mass from its adjoining sea

But it will depend considerably on what the Bangladeshis themselves do – like the people of Holland did – to reclaim land from the sea to be joined to the mainland.

Already, a substantial land mass has surfaced off the shores of Bangladesh where human habitations are noted while others emerge during the ebbing of the tide and go under water during the tides. The latter types of land formations could be elevated to be permanently joined to the mainland by engineering to step up the land accretion process. Indeed, much of present day Bangladesh including the districts of Faridpur, Barisal, Noakhali, Patuakhali, etc., were formed, over time in this manner.

Holland is one country with unmatched expertise and experience in obtaining land out of the sea. It was in a situation much worse than Bangladesh. Holland was below the sea level for which high tides and storms in the sea used to completely inundate it. The Dutch engineering solved these problems. They permanently reclaimed vast stretches of land from the sea and keep them dry within secure barriers or sea walls.

Each year about 2.4 billion tons of sediment from the Himalayas is carried by the rivers of Bangladesh to the Bay of Bengal, and deposited on the continental shelf causing accretion of land to the coast of the country. The high sediment load results in a net accretion of about 35 square kilometers of land per year to Bangladesh.

We know Bangladesh has been formed over tens of thousands of years through the settling down of sediment on the bed of the Bay. Only about three thousand years back one of our seaports was near Gopalganj in Faridpur district. We can see how far the coastline of our country has extended during the last three millennia.

There’s the shining example of the Netherlands in front of us. About half of the land area in the Netherlands lies at or below sea level. The Dutch built dikes around swampy or flooded land and then pumped the water out. Several major rivers of Europe flow through the Netherlands into the sea. The country has few natural resources, and its lands are not so good for agriculture. But the Dutch have struggled to make their country one of the wealthiest in the world. We can do the same.