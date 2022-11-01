Bangladesh, KSA agree to form joint task force on energy coop, sign 2 MoUs​

Bangladesh, KSA agree to form joint task force on energy coop, sign 2 MoUs Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have agreed to form a joint task force to enhance energy cooperation between the two countries, BSS reports. The two sides also decided to strengthen further their bilateral cooperation in a number of fields of shared interests in order to achieve the directives of...

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: November 01, 2022 15:16:48 | Updated: November 01, 2022 18:00:58Bangladesh, KSA agree to form joint task force on energy coop, sign 2 MoUsBangladesh and Saudi Arabia have agreed to form a joint task force to enhance energy cooperation between the two countries, BSS reports.The two sides also decided to strengthen further their bilateral cooperation in a number of fields of shared interests in order to achieve the directives of the two leaders and the goals of their two brotherly peoples.The two countries also signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on the establishment of a joint business council between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and an MoU on the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates.The developments came from the two-day 14th Joint Commission meeting between the two countries held on October 30-31 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Riyadh, said a press release received today (Nov 1, 2022).Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan led the Bangladesh delegation, while Saudi Vice Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Dr Abdullah Abuthnain led the Saudi delegation. Sharifa led an eight-member delegation at the Joint Commission comprising representatives from different ministries and divisions.The release said that the two countries would hold the meeting of the task force on a regular basis on energy cooperation at their convenient time.Besides, following a request from Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia assured to invest in the commercial supply of LNG on an urgent basis and in the Eastern Refinery Unit 2 project.The meeting also discussed the establishment of a 1,000 MW solar power plant by Saudi Akwa Power and another 730 MW gas-fired power plant.Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammed Javed Patwary and Deputy of Saudi Maritime Transport Abdul Rahman M Al-Thunayan signed the two MoUs.Apart from these, another MoU was signed between the FBCCI and the Federation of Saudi Chamber of Commerce to form a joint business council to boost trade and commerce between the two countries. FBCCI Vice President Habib Ullah Dawn and vice chairman of Saudi Chamber Engineer Tariq bin Muhammad Al-Haidari signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.Besides, the two sides agreed to sign an 'executive programme' in a speedy manner between the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia to allow Bangladeshi health professionals in the Saudi health sector.The two sides also came to a consensus to sign another MoU to boost bilateral effective cooperation in the fields of science and education.The two-day Joint Commission emphasised boosting mutual cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, education, health, ICT, agriculture, environment and religious values. A joint statement was signed after the meeting.During the Joint Commission, ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan termed Saudi Arabia as a brotherly country of Bangladesh and said, "Joint Commission is an important stage for reviewing our bilateral relations in a gradual manner. It also paves the way for us to come into consensus to search for our areas of cooperation, identify the potential areas of cooperation, and thus attain our joint goals."She also hoped that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman would visit Bangladesh at the beginning of next year, which is expected to boost bilateral relations.Meanwhile, the ERD Secretary also held a meeting with the chief executive of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, and requested increased Saudi support in various sectors of Bangladesh.The next joint commission meeting will be held in Dhaka.