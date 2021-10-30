Bangladesh keeps outrunning India in per capita GDP race

Maira La said: Just slightly ahead of the giant slum. Nothing to be proud of, yet. Click to expand...

Well the fact is that we are moving ahead, not sliding back. That is the important part.Comparing with India is the last thing on my mind.The next two years will be (ahem) interesting to say the least.Almost all the much-ballyhooed infra projects will be completed by EOY 2023 or EOY 2024 at the latest.We will see whether the trumpeted benefits will actually materialize after all the larger govt. and country-specific SEZ's are completed and export starts in earnest. Most of the larger IT parks will also be built by then.Matarbari and Rooppur power projects will come on line, the Metros, Airport and Freeways will be operational in Dhaka and the tunnels and large bridges all over the country will be ready to go, along with the new seaports.We shall see what happens....