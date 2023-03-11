What's new

Bangladesh: Joint military exercise with US Pacific Army Command (USARPAC)

leonblack08

leonblack08

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2008
3,485
0
3,564
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
The joint exercise between Bangladesh Army and US Pacific Army Command (USARPAC) titled ‘Exercise Tiger Lightning-4’ was formally inaugurated at Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) in Rajendrapur Cantonment on Sunday.

BIPSOT Commandant Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman inaugurated the exercise as the chief guest.

However, the preparation phase of ‘Exercise Tiger Lightning-4’ started on February 26, 2023, the main activities of which started on Sunday with the opening ceremony.


Addressing on the occasion, BIPSOT Commandant Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman said Exercise Tiger Lightning will contribute effectively to strengthening the existing relationship between the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army.

The Bangladesh Armed Forces have a rich history of conducting successful operations in hostile environments of United Nations peacekeeping missions. On the other hand, the US Armed Forces have extensive experience in operating successfully around the world in various security situations. In this case, the armies of both countries will be benefited by exchanging experiences with each other, he also said.


Brigadier General Gregory Thomas Day, Land Component Commander, Oregon National Guard, on behalf of the USARPAC, addressed the programme as the special guest.


A total of 72 soldiers of USARPAC participated in the exercise along with Bangladesh Army.

The Bangladesh Army and the US Pacific Army Command (USARPAC) jointly organised the bilateral exercise.

The exercise is designed to make the participants proficient in proper assessment of hostile security environment, effective planning and taking electronic measures to meet challenging challenges.

Apart from this, the exercise also involves exchange of knowledge and experience between the experts of both countries on Combat Life Saving, Mine Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (C-IED), Cordon and Search Operations and setup check posts and operation.

www.daily-sun.com

Bangladesh-US military exercise opens | Daily Sun |

Bangladesh-US military exercise opens
www.daily-sun.com www.daily-sun.com

Photos from the exercise - courtesy of Facebook Page Defense Research Forum - DefRes

FB_IMG_1678511307283.jpg

FB_IMG_1678511298889.jpg
FB_IMG_1678511288023.jpg
FB_IMG_1678511293601.jpg
FB_IMG_1678511249975.jpg
FB_IMG_1678511285205.jpg
FB_IMG_1678511276682.jpg
FB_IMG_1678511268150.jpg
FB_IMG_1678511262130.jpg
FB_IMG_1678511271059.jpg
 

Attachments

  • FB_IMG_1678511249975.jpg
    FB_IMG_1678511249975.jpg
    103 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
US military supports Bangladesh counterparts’ training exercise
Replies
0
Views
359
Black_cats
B
B
US supports Bangladesh military exercise
Replies
11
Views
623
bluesky
B
B
India, Bangladesh hold joint military exercise as part of bilateral defence cooperation
Replies
4
Views
479
BananaRepublicUK
B
Varunastra
  • Article
India, Bangladesh 12-day joint military drill SAMPRITI-X culminates
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
damiendehorn2
D
W
Indian military holds joint training exercise Trishakti Prahar in north Bengal
Replies
1
Views
366
walterbibikow
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom