Bangladesh: Joint military exercise with US Pacific Army Command (USARPAC)

The joint exercise between Bangladesh Army and US Pacific Army Command (USARPAC) titled ‘Exercise Tiger Lightning-4’ was formally inaugurated at Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) in Rajendrapur Cantonment on Sunday.BIPSOT Commandant Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman inaugurated the exercise as the chief guest.However, the preparation phase of ‘Exercise Tiger Lightning-4’ started on February 26, 2023, the main activities of which started on Sunday with the opening ceremony.Addressing on the occasion, BIPSOT Commandant Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman said Exercise Tiger Lightning will contribute effectively to strengthening the existing relationship between the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army.The Bangladesh Armed Forces have a rich history of conducting successful operations in hostile environments of United Nations peacekeeping missions. On the other hand, the US Armed Forces have extensive experience in operating successfully around the world in various security situations. In this case, the armies of both countries will be benefited by exchanging experiences with each other, he also said.Brigadier General Gregory Thomas Day, Land Component Commander, Oregon National Guard, on behalf of the USARPAC, addressed the programme as the special guest.A total of 72 soldiers of USARPAC participated in the exercise along with Bangladesh Army.The Bangladesh Army and the US Pacific Army Command (USARPAC) jointly organised the bilateral exercise.The exercise is designed to make the participants proficient in proper assessment of hostile security environment, effective planning and taking electronic measures to meet challenging challenges.Apart from this, the exercise also involves exchange of knowledge and experience between the experts of both countries on Combat Life Saving, Mine Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (C-IED), Cordon and Search Operations and setup check posts and operation.Photos from the exercise - courtesy of Facebook Page