Bangladesh, Japan to celebrate 50th diplomatic ties anniversary together
DHAKA, Jan 26, 2022 (BSS) - Bangladesh and Japan have decided to
celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic
relations between the two friendly countries this year through various
events in Dhaka and Tokyo to further strengthen bilateral partnership.
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki called on Foreign
Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen, MP, at the State Guest House Padma today
to discuss about the celebratory events and other issues of common
interest, a foreign ministry press release said here.
The two countries established diplomatic relations on 10 February 1972.
During the meeting, foreign minister recognized Japan as a
long-trusted friend of Bangladesh and proven development partner.
He recalled the unwavering Japanese support to the cause of
independence of Bangladesh as well as Japanese development cooperation
since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two
friendly countries.
Both the sides recalled the historic official visit of the Father
of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan in October
1973, which laid the rock-solid foundation of the bilateral relations
between the two countries.
The envoy shared that the Japanese embassy in Dhaka would publish a
commemorative photo book on the historic visit of Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman to Japan on the auspicious occasion of the 50th
anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Japanese Ambassador reiterated his government's support for an
early repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their ancestral
homes in Myanmar and their relocation to Bhasan Char from Cox's Bazar
camps.
The Foreign Minister urged Japan to use its influence to persue
Myanmar to create a conducive environment in Myanmar and facilitate
safe return of the Rohingyas to the Rakhine State.
Dr Momen appreciated Japan's contributions to the infrastructure
development in Bangladesh and suggested more Japanese investments.
The Japanese Ambassador assured that Japanese as well as
international investors would be setting up their factories in the
Araihazar Economic Zone from early next year.
He requested the Foreign Minister to ease customs and related
issues to facilitate more Japanese investments in Bangladesh while Dr
Momen assured to look into the issues.
