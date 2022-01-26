Bangladesh, Japan to celebrate 50th diplomatic ties anniversary together ​

DHAKA, Jan 26, 2022 (BSS) - Bangladesh and Japan have decided tocelebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomaticrelations between the two friendly countries this year through variousevents in Dhaka and Tokyo to further strengthen bilateral partnership.Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki called on ForeignMinister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen, MP, at the State Guest House Padma todayto discuss about the celebratory events and other issues of commoninterest, a foreign ministry press release said here.The two countries established diplomatic relations on 10 February 1972.During the meeting, foreign minister recognized Japan as along-trusted friend of Bangladesh and proven development partner.He recalled the unwavering Japanese support to the cause ofindependence of Bangladesh as well as Japanese development cooperationsince the establishment of diplomatic relations between the twofriendly countries.Both the sides recalled the historic official visit of the Fatherof the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan in October1973, which laid the rock-solid foundation of the bilateral relationsbetween the two countries.The envoy shared that the Japanese embassy in Dhaka would publish acommemorative photo book on the historic visit of Bangabandhu SheikhMujibur Rahman to Japan on the auspicious occasion of the 50thanniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.The Japanese Ambassador reiterated his government's support for anearly repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their ancestralhomes in Myanmar and their relocation to Bhasan Char from Cox's Bazarcamps.The Foreign Minister urged Japan to use its influence to persueMyanmar to create a conducive environment in Myanmar and facilitatesafe return of the Rohingyas to the Rakhine State.Dr Momen appreciated Japan's contributions to the infrastructuredevelopment in Bangladesh and suggested more Japanese investments.The Japanese Ambassador assured that Japanese as well asinternational investors would be setting up their factories in theAraihazar Economic Zone from early next year.He requested the Foreign Minister to ease customs and relatedissues to facilitate more Japanese investments in Bangladesh while DrMomen assured to look into the issues.