Bangladesh, Japan sign $ 1.23bn agreement for development projects including metro rail​

Published on 10:54 PM, June 28, 2022File photoStar Digital ReportJapanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin signed the Exchange of Notes of the 43rd Official Development Assistance (ODA) Yen Loan and Grant Aid of Japan to Bangladesh.The first batch of the 43rd round of yen loans includes two projects in the package. One is to develop roads, drainage and water supply facilities, agriculture-related facilities, and waste management facilities in the southern Chattogram area, according to a statement of the Japan embassy in Dhaka today.The other is the northern route of MRT Line 5, which connects Dhaka's MRT transportation network in an east-west direction, and will be developed to improve the functioning of the urban transportation network.With the additional grant aid, the Japanese companies involved can proceed and complete the construction work hopefully by 2025."I am sure today's signings have shown further willingness of the Japanese people to contribute to the fast and sustainable growth of Bangladesh," said Ambassador ITO at the signing ceremony.Japan has been the single largest bilateral donor for Bangladesh since 2012, and the total amount of its aid as Yen Loan has reached USD 25.59 billion (commitment base).The 43rd Exchange of Notes covers the projects -- Southern Chattogram Regional Development Project (loan amount: 32,462 million yen); Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 5 Northern Route).The grant aid signed is meant for the Project for Improvement of Meteorological Radar System in Dhaka and Rangpur (Grant Aid). This is the project to construct meteorological radar and related facilities in Joydebpur and Rangpur.2022-06-29 00:19:57Staff Correspondent,With the first phase of Dhaka metro rail from the capital's north to south set to be completed within months, the government has signed a 133.39 billion yen credit deal with Japan for another metro rail linking the city's east to west.In terms of Bangladeshi currency, the deal is worth Tk 92 billion. Economic Relations Secretary Fatima Yasmin and Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito signed the deal in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.On the 19.6-kilometre Route 5, metro rail link will be established between Savar's Hemayetpur and Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur 10, Kochukhet, Banani and Gulshan 2.The tracks from Hemayetpur to Aminbazar and from Notun Bazar to Bhatara will be elevated while the remaining 13.5 kilometres will be under the ground.The total estimated cost of the project is Tk 410 billion, of which Japan will provide around Tk 290 billion.Under the 43rd yen credit deal, Japan will also provide around Tk 22 billion through currency swap for the South Chattogram Development Project.Metro rail coaches ran between Uttara North to Pallabi stations via Uttara Centre and Uttara South stations in its first trial run on Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. Photo: Mostafigur RahmanThe government had planned to set up Bangladesh’s first metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel via Mirpur. Later, it decided to extend the line to Kamalapur.The Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA has provided around Tk 166 billion out of nearly Tk 220 billion for the project’s Uttara-Motijheel phase.It will provide Bangladesh with $158 million in loan to extend the Dhaka metro rail line from Motijheel to Kamalapur, according to a deal signed in March.A test run was held on the first metro rail project's Uttara-Agargaon portion in December 2021. This portion is expected to become operational in December 2022.