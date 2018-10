China's citizens use the Internet most in Asia. In this case, the fifth place is Bangladesh. Internet user growth rate is the highest in Bangladesh. Currently, Internet user growth rate is 80 thousand 383 percent. This information was presented in a report published on Internet World Status . Datelids have reported from India in New Delhi.The report was made based on the information received from December 31, 2017. It has been reported that the present population of Bangladesh is about 17 crore. In December 2007, the number of internet users in Bangladesh exceeded 8 crore 3 lakhs. Earlier, in 2000, against the 13 million and 1.5 million population, only 1 million internet users were. That means, in the last 17 years, 30 million people increased, but Internet users increased by more than 8 million.In December of 2007, Internet users in China were 77.2 million. Only after this is the location of India, Indonesia and Japan. Then there is Bangladesh.Data Lead's report says that once the number of internet service providers in China was 20 million. Now the number has increased to 77 million and 20 million. China's Internet accessibility is 55.8 percent.The world is now in the digital era. Everything is controlled in digital mode. Because of this, almost all parts of the world have been involved in the Internet. And so is the number of Internet users counting. In this case, in the last 10 years, unusually high usage of internet has increased in Asia. In the last decade, the internet user has increased from 50 million to 467 million in 2017. By the end of this year it can grow to 50 crores.In the last decade, the number of Internet users in Indonesia increased from 20 lakh to 14.3 million. And in Japan it stands 11 million 80 million. 6.7 million Internet users in the Philippines and 640 million in Vietnam Thirty five million people have received Internet access in Thailand over the past 10 years.In 2000, Japan was at number 1 in this case. And South Korea was at number 2. At present there is internet access to 4.7 million people. A decade ago, there were 133,000 people who had internet access in Pakistan. By the end of last year, there have reached 440 million people in the internet.Nigeria's position is ahead of Bangladesh in terms of growth in Internet users. The country's Internet user growth rate is 49.95 percent. On the other hand, Vietnam has the third place in the list with 31 thousand and 900 percent growth rate.Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) recently said on their website that there are 9.5 million internet users in Bangladesh currently. The BTRC released the statistics by updating till August. Among them, 8.77 million mobile phone users, 57 million 33 thousand broadband users and the remaining 83,000 WiMAX users. By the end of July, the number of internet users in Bangladesh was 8.89 million.