What can the international community do to compel Myanmar to accept the Rohingya as legitimate citizens?

The international community can support the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine state led by former UN secretary general Kofi Annan in a report that was accepted by the government of Myanmar. Among the report’s findings is a recognition that Myanmar’s citizenship law is not in compliance with international standards and has not done justice to the credible claims of communities who have been living in the country for generations. It must be made clear to the Myanmar government that its treatment of the Rohingya is abhorrent and unacceptable and that a path to citizenship must be a part of the solution.

