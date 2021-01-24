What's new

Bangladesh is now among India’s top 5 export destinations
India’s exports to Bangladesh rose 46% on an annualised basis at $3.16 billion in January-March, securing it the fourth position after the US ($15.41 billion), China ($5.92 billion) and UAE ($5.34 billion)

India’s exports to Bangladesh rose 46% on an annualised basis at $3.16 billion in January-March, securing it the fourth position after the US ($15.41 billion), China ($5.92 billion) and UAE ($5.34 billion), according to the latest data from the commerce ministry. Indian merchandise exports to Bangladesh, which saw a 35.14% year-on-year growth to $0.95 billion in January and 17%to $0.94 billion in February , witnessed a 93.45% annualised jump in March to $1.26 billion.

India, which follows the April-March financial year, saw Bangladesh at the fifth position in its list of top export destinations for FY-21, a jump from the ninth rank in 2019-20, with an annualised growth of 10.83% to $9.09 billion. The top four export destinations in 2020-21 are the US ($51.63 billion), China ($21.2 billion), UAE ($16.68 billion) and Hong Kong ($10.15 billion).
 
