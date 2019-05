Bangladesh is handling the Chinese smartphone onslaught way better than India

Chinese brands may have flooded India’s smartphone market, but across the border, in Bangladesh, local brands have found steadfast loyalists.The overall smartphone market in Bangladesh grew 45% year-on-year (YoY) in January-March 2019 on the back of an “increase in the availability of locally manufactured devices,” Counterpoint Research said in a report yesterday (May 30).Sales of made-in-Bangladesh devices increased 29% quarter-on-quarter to comprise 41% of Bangladesh’s smartphone market, data from the Hong Kong-based firm show.