This guy is claiming that BD is placing an order to buy JF 17 B III.Anyone have any news about it on this forum!!If this news is true. This is huge for Pakistan, it means that Block III would become a hot cake.A very good sign for Pakistan to increase its defence exports and set up industries to cater for middle income countries's defence with reasonably priced good and proven hardware.We should also concentrate on doubling the production line for JF 17, the second just catering for the export version of Block III.