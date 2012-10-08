Bangladesh is better than India in terms of economy, Congress lawmaker says

FE Team | Published: February 08, 2021 20:00:36Gaurav GogoiCongress leader of India's Assam state Gaurav Gogoi has said Bangladesh is better than India in terms of economy due to the misgovernance of ruling BJP.Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader late Tarun Gogoi, came up with the statement reacting to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to a public gathering in Assam on Sunday, reports The Shillong Times.The member of Indian parliament (Lok Sabha) from Assam said BJP-led Indian government scrapped the Northeast Industrial Policy undertaken by the Congress-led previous UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government.“Modi and present BJP leadership would not accept the contributions of the previous Congress government for Assam, it is understood, but they even forget the contributions of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government,” Gogoi added.“In Assam, the Prime Minister’s Sunday speech in the public gathering was silent on many issues of Assam including the chronic flood problem. He just came for a few hours to befool the Assamese,” said the Congress lawmaker from Kaliabor parliamentary constituency.The Congress leader said that during the BJP governance in Assam, various corrupt syndicates are proactive in all sectors — industrial to education to welfare schemes.He said people whoever raised any petty issues or criticise the government they are being harassed by various central agencies causing shrinking of democratic space in the country.Gogoi said that Modi and his government used CBI, ED, NIA, Income Tax Department against the critics.“People are even not being allowed in making comments on social media.