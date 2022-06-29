What's new

Bangladesh invites Pakistani businessmen to avail potential opportunities

By News Desk
June 28, 2022
June 28, 2022: Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi S.M. Mehboob-ul-Alam invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in Bangladesh as there exist potential opportunities in various economic sectors.

Speaking at a seminar here, the Bangladeshi envoy requested the Pakistani government that Bangalis living in Pakistan for many decades should be given Pakistani nationality.

The seminar titled ‘ Pak-Bangladesh Relations’ was organized by the Karachi Council of Foreign Relation and Jinnah Society said a press release on Tuesday.

Highlighting the progress, development, and achievements of Bangladesh during the last 50 years of its existence, he said that Bangladesh achieved many goals in various sectors.

He said that education, health, energy, and media technology are first priorities of Bangladesh. We started several programs for the development of our nation, provided homes to the homeless and agricultural land, and the idea of self-supporting, leaned them to generate food for themselves. It was ensured to reach up to 75 percent of education and impede an increase in population growth.

Deputy High Commissioner urged both countries to increase joint economic cooperation and investment. This would attain an effective role in the development of both countries.

Chairman KCFR Ikram Sehgal said that economic cooperation could result in improving ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan and rejected the propaganda against both countries.

Commodore (Retd) Sadeed A. Malik introduced DHC Bangladesh to the audience regarding his professional expertise, education, and experience in the field. Commodore Malik also termed new emerging relations between the two countries as a good omen.

