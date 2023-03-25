What's new

Bangladesh investigative journalist’s brother ‘beaten with rods’

The brother of Bangladeshi journalist Zulkarnain Saer Khan, who worked on an investigative report about the country’s prime minister, alleges he was beaten with iron rods by four men in the capital Dhaka last week.

Mahinur Khan told Al Jazeera that four unknown men surrounded him when he went out for groceries in the Maripur neighbourhood of Dhaka. “They attacked me with iron rods, saying ‘Your brother writes about the PM? Against the government? He is a journalist? We will show you now,'” the 37-year-old Mahinur said on Thursday.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023...stigative-journalist-brother-beaten-with-rods

