Bangladesh interested in contract farming; Cambodia assures of support​

Bangladesh Ambassador to Cambodia Abdul Hai has said that Bangladesh is interested in "contract farming" in Cambodia.

He had a specific discussion with Cambodia's Agriculture Minister Veng Sakhon about the possibility of contract farming in their country, reports Bangla Tribune.

According to a notification sent from the embassy, the meeting discussed the possibility and actions of contract farming in Cambodia raised during the recent visit of the foreign minister of Bangladesh to Cambodia.

Considering the perspective of Bangladesh, the ambassador stressed the discussion at the technical level of the two countries.

He highlighted Bangladesh's success in agriculture and food security and the contribution of Bangladeshi agronomists in this field to the Cambodian minister.

Meanwhile, the agriculture minister also informed the Bangladesh ambassador of their success in contract farming.

The ambassador emphasized the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2017 on cooperation in the field of agriculture between the two countries.

Minister Veng mentioned the involvement of the country's farmers, non-governmental organizations and businessmen in this regard.

In the meeting, a decision was taken to advance the discussion on contract farming under the implementation of the 2017 MoU signed, the embassy said.

The two countries will move forward in the matter of detailed discussion and signing of necessary documents as soon as possible.