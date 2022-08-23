What's new

Bangladesh interested in contract farming; Cambodia assures of support

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,546
-6
13,119

Bangladesh interested in contract farming; Cambodia assures of support​

Both counties took a decision to advance the discussion on contract farming under the implementation of an MoU signed in 2017

Cambodia

Representatives of Bangladesh and Cambodia in a recent meeting Collected
Tribune Desk
August 23, 2022 1:12 AM

Bangladesh Ambassador to Cambodia Abdul Hai has said that Bangladesh is interested in “contract farming” in Cambodia.

He had a specific discussion with Cambodia's Agriculture Minister Veng Sakhon about the possibility of contract farming in their country, reports Bangla Tribune.

According to a notification sent from the embassy, the meeting discussed the possibility and actions of contract farming in Cambodia raised during the recent visit of the foreign minister of Bangladesh to Cambodia.

Considering the perspective of Bangladesh, the ambassador stressed the discussion at the technical level of the two countries.

He highlighted Bangladesh's success in agriculture and food security and the contribution of Bangladeshi agronomists in this field to the Cambodian minister.

Meanwhile, the agriculture minister also informed the Bangladesh ambassador of their success in contract farming.

The ambassador emphasized the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2017 on cooperation in the field of agriculture between the two countries.

Minister Veng mentioned the involvement of the country's farmers, non-governmental organizations and businessmen in this regard.

In the meeting, a decision was taken to advance the discussion on contract farming under the implementation of the 2017 MoU signed, the embassy said.

The two countries will move forward in the matter of detailed discussion and signing of necessary documents as soon as possible.

www.dhakatribune.com

Asean envoy: No magic wand to end Myanmar crisis

A local monitoring group says more than 2,000 people have been killed and almost 15,000 arrested as the junta seeks to crush dissent against the military rule
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Cambodia: Padma Bridge a symbol of pride for developing world
Replies
2
Views
436
bluesky
B
B
Kenya offers vast farmland to Bangladesh for agriculture
Replies
1
Views
202
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Russia expresses keen interest to export wheat in Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
109
mb444
mb444
Bilal9
Chinese FM Wang Yi scheduled to visit Dhaka tomorrow
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
3K
Avicenna
Avicenna
B
Bangladesh FM proposes contact farming deal to South Sudan
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
mb444
mb444

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom