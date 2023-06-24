Bangladesh inks MoU with US to facilitate biopharma research and biomanufacturing capacity​

US-based Dyadic International, Inc has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL), the state owned pharmaceutical company under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh to facilitate biopharmaceutical research, pre-clinical development, cGMP production, clinical trials, regulatory and other relevant areas of interest in Bangladesh.This strategic partnership with the government of Bangladesh demonstrates the company's continued ability to leverage its proprietary C1 protein production platform to enhance, and in certain cases facilitate, the development and biomanufacturing infrastructure globally.This MoU is in line with Dyadic's mission to help build the infrastructure in developing countries to increase access and affordability of biomanufacturing vaccines and drugs for infectious and other diseases that are being underserved.The collaboration has been spear headed in line with the Prime Minister's vision 2041 for creating a knowledge-based economy for a prosperous self-reliant Bangladesh to benefit the citizens as well as the global population.