Bangladesh, India to begin bilateral trade in rupee next month​

Fakhrul Islam
Dhaka
Updated: 24 Jun 2023, 10: 19

Fakhrul IslamDhakaUpdated: 24 Jun 2023, 10: 19Flags of Bangladesh and IndiaBangladesh and India are all set to introduce the rupee as a means of transactions in bilateral trade, marking a significant shift from the traditional reliance on the US dollar.According to sources, the new transaction tool is likely to be inaugurated in the second week of July. The authorities on both sides are now preparing to hold separate events in their respective capitals to mark the launching. A responsible source at Bangladesh Bank mentioned 11 July as the probable date of the inauguration.However, the dollar-based transaction system will remain in place, alongside the new developments.The two sides have been in negotiations over currency swap arrangements for nearly a decade. The currency swap method refers to carrying out cross-border transactions in own currencies, bypassing the use of the US dollar or any other powerful currencies.Bangladesh Bank has recently granted permission for Sonali Bank and Eastern Bank to open nostro accounts in India's State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank, in order to facilitate bilateral trade in rupees. The nostro account refers to an account that a bank holds in a foreign currency at another bank to facilitate foreign exchange and trade transactions.It was learnt that the four banks are still in negotiations over opening the nostro accounts.Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank Limited, said the current focus is on introducing trade in Indian rupees and it will be followed by the issue of using taka in bilateral trade.The central bank of India – Reserve Bank of India (RBI) – has already permitted Eastern Bank to open nostro accounts, while Sonali Bank is expected to receive the approval within the next few days.Bangladesh Bank sources said the issue of opening vostro accounts – a bank account held by one bank on behalf of another bank in a foreign currency – is not being considered for the time being. It will be tabled during negotiations over using taka in bilateral commercial transactions.In Dhaka, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder is likely to inaugurate the rupee-based transaction, where RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and SBI top officials would join virtually.On the other hand, the Indian authorities may hold a separate event marking the rupee-based transaction with Bangladesh.Afzal Karim, managing director of Sonali Bank, said, “We both have preparations. It is likely to commence bilateral trade with India in rupee by the middle of next month.”Trade figures reveal a robust economic relationship between Bangladesh and India. According to the Bangladesh Bank data, Bangladesh imported goods worth USD 89.16 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22, with USD 13.69 billion originating from India.Conversely, Bangladesh exported goods valued at USD 1.99 billion to India during the same period. The overall trade between the two countries reached USD 15.68 billion in the fiscal year.The outgoing 2022-23 fiscal year also posted a similar trend in bilateral trade.