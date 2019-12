So - Mr. Karim is essentially echoing (in much more polite terms nonetheless) the same discourse we've been espousing here at PDF for the last decade and,



"Many in Bangladesh find Indian official attitude patronising, hectoring, insensitive and largely, if not entirely, self-serving. The propensity to shift goalposts to suit their own convenience is a repetitive theme."



Furthermore, he says,



"Many Bangladeshis are convinced that this is an anti-Muslim drive by India’s present regime espousing Hindutva, and India is now increasingly viewed as jettisoning all pretensions to secularism and unabashedly embracing the redefining of the Indian state as a Hindu majoritarian Rashtra (mirroring, ironically, Pakistan’s Muslim majoritarian Islamic Republic). "



So - if India wants to "jettison all pretenses to secularism", and is essentially espousing discriminatory principles and attitudes (whether by religion or by ethnicity) then why is it gaining employment and business facilities globally on the basis of non-discrimination in most first-world countries??



Why aren't countries like us more ardent in unmasking Indian hypocrisy in overseas business dealings?



Why are non-Indian immigrants and citizens in US and EU (such as Bangladeshis, Sri-Lankans and Pakistanis for example) not petitioning and boycotting companies like Google, Microsoft, HP and IBM who have official non-discrimination policies in their HR principles in the US, yet set up business in India which is a country that officially supports discrimination against specific religions? Why this hypocrisy?



We should be screaming this from every high vantage point possible but we are not. Why is this not being publicized more?



Why can't these companies (Google, Microsoft, HP and IBM) officially set up more back-office business in Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka and Pakistan as well (which have far better records of secularism and non-discrimination), while setting up business in a country (India) whose essential driving principle is bigotry?



I mean - let these Sanghi f*ckers be bigots which is fine (it's their effed up hellhole anyway) - but they should not be getting any business from countries (like the US, Canada and EU) who ride the high moral horse and denounce bigotry at every breath and scream bloody murder about 'human rights' in places like China...



The time has come to be extremely vocal about this.

