What's new

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan among the only eight countries at Myanmar Armed Forces Day parade

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,950
-5
10,179
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan among the only eight countries at Myanmar Armed Forces Day parade

Military personnel participates in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2021.


Military personnel participates in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dinakar PeriNEW DELHI: 29 MARCH 2021 03:26 IST

UPDATED: 28 MARCH 2021 22:27 IST

According to Nikkei Asia — Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand had sent representatives for the annual parade held in the capital Naypyitaw

Amid the crackdown by the military on protesters in Myanmar following the February 1 coup, India is one of the countries that attended the Armed Forces Day parade on March 27, it has been learnt.

“As the norm, the Defence Attache at the Embassy would attend the parade. It is so as diplomatic ties are still on with Myanmar,” two official sources independently said, referring to a series of reports that India was one of the countries that had attended the parade.

There was no official response on this from the government.

According to Nikkei Asia, eight countries — Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand — sent representatives for the annual parade held in the capital Naypyitaw.

On Sunday, the Defence chiefs of 12 countries, including Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. condemned the “use of lethal force against unarmed people” in what was reported as the bloodiest day since the coup in which the military overthrew the democratically elected government.

Condemning the killings, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that the continuing military crackdown was unacceptable and demanded a firm, unified and resolute international response,. “I am deeply shocked by the killing of dozens of civilians, including children and young people, by security forces in Myanmar today,” Mr. Guterres said on Twitter.

www.google.com

India one of eight countries at Myanmar Armed Forces Day parade

According to Nikkei Asia — Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand had sent representatives for the annual parade held in the capital Naypyitaw
www.google.com www.google.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
11
Views
1K
Markandeya
M
Manticore
Examining Sino-Indian Maritime Competition
Replies
0
Views
2K
Manticore
Manticore

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom