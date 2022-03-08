Bangladesh, India, Nepal finalise MoU to enable inter-vehicular movement​

Published on 09:32 PM, March 08, 2022Star Digital ReportThe decision to finalize the MoU was taken at a two-day meeting of senior officials of Bangladesh, India and Nepal in New Delhi on March 7-8. Bhutan participated in the meeting as an observer, reports our New Delhi correspondent.The officials agreed on specific steps and timelines needed to expeditiously finalise the passenger and cargo protocols for the implementation of the BBIN MVA which was signed on June 15, 2015.The Bangladesh delegation at the meeting was led by ATM Rokebul Haque, director general (South Asia) of the foreign ministry.Recalling the commitments made at the highest level for implementation of the BBIN MVA, the delegations at the meeting expressed their desire to sign the MoU at the earliest to give momentum to the implementation of the agreement, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.The officials of the countries at the meeting emphasised the importance of operationalising the BBIN MVA expeditiously to enable seamless movement between them for facilitating trade and people-to-people contact.The two-day meeting in New Delhi was held to discuss the passenger and cargo protocols that are essential to operationalize the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) for the regulation of passenger, personal and cargo vehicular traffic, which was signed on June 15, 2015.This was the first meeting of the officials since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last meeting was held in February 2020 in New Delhi.Operationalizing the MVA by concluding the passenger and the cargo protocol will help realise the full potential of trade and people-to-people connectivity between the BBIN countries by fostering greater sub-regional cooperation.The Asian Development Bank provided technical and knowledge support to the New Delhi meeting held on March 7 and 8.