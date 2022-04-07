What's new

Bangladesh, India, China abstains in UNGA on vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council

Bangladesh, India, China abstains in UNGA on vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council

WORLD+BIZ

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 11:01 pm

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights

Bangladesh, India, China abstains in UNGA on vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council


The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on Thursday with Bangladesh, India, China and some 55 countries abstaining from voting.

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512095779535609862

Of the 193 members in the assembly, 93 voted in favor and 24 voted against. Some 58 members abstained, giving the vote the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

In comparison to previous votes condemning Russia's invasion, a greater number of Russia-friendly countries such as China voted against rather than abstaining, reports DW.

The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members - abstentions do not count - was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member council. Suspensions are rare. Libya was suspended in 2011 because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bangladesh on 24 March voted in favour of Ukraine at an UN resolution and abstained from voting against Russia on another resolution on 2 March.

New Delhi had on Tuesday unequivocally condemned the "deeply disturbing" reports of civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation, as it underlined that when innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option.

"The situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the issue. The security situation has only deteriorated, as well as its humanitarian consequences," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti told a meeting on Ukraine in the UN Security Council Tuesday that was addressed for the first time by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The General Assembly resumed its Emergency Special Session after a request from Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Georgia, Japan, Liberia, Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union, on behalf of 27 members of the European Union.

www.tbsnews.net

www.tbsnews.net

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
UN General Assembly suspends Russia from human rights body

WORLD+BIZ

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:24 pm

The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained​

A general view of an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, US April 7, 2022.

A general view of an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, US April 7, 2022.


A general view of an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, US April 7, 2022.

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members - abstentions do not count - was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member council.

Suspensions are rare. Libya was suspended in 2011 because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The resolution adopted by the 193-member General Assembly draft expresses "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.

Russia had warned countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters. read more.

Russia was in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council, which cannot make legally binding decisions. Its decisions send important political messages, however, and it can authorize investigations.

Moscow is one of the most vocal members on the council and its suspension bars it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats could still attend debates. "They would probably still try to influence the Council through proxies," said a Geneva-based diplomat.

www.tbsnews.net

UN General Assembly suspends Russia from human rights body

The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
Leishangthem said:
Only two timing and weak Ind,Bd abstained under US pressure,China didn't abstained.
Click to expand...




BD is a neutral nation and it is developing its economy and so does not want to get into squabbles with major powers like the US and EU that take the majority of its exports.

The fact that it abstained should be enough to reassure the Russians and Chinese that it is an independent nation that follows it's own foreign policy.
 

A

