Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 6,220
- -6
Bangladesh, India can work for energy sector: Nasrul
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 20:47, Nov 25,2020
Newly appointed Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami meets state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid at the latter’s office in the Power and Energy Ministry on Wednesday. — UNB Photo
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid expressed Bangladesh’s interest to work with India for the development of the energy sector in this region.
He conveyed such interest when newly appointed Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami met him at his office in the Power and Energy Ministry.
Welcoming the new Indian envoy, Nasrul Hamid said there was a huge opportunity for Bangladesh and India to work together for the development of the sector.
Bangladesh has laid out Delta Development Plan to carry out coordinated development, he said adding that special emphasis was given to promote clean and green energy.
‘Hydropower in Nepal could be promoted as an issue of tripartite cooperation’, said the minister.
The issue of development of electric vehicles also came up for discussion in the meeting, said a press release of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
The Indian High Commissioner said India always looks at the relation with Bangladesh with dignity.
‘Bangladesh could work as an energy hub for this region and this hub could be strengthened through the exchange of electricity and technology, applying power and energy conservation and producing equipment.’
The issues of Bangladesh-India Friendship pipeline, cross-border pipeline by Indian H-Energy, cross-border pipeline by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, power transmission line project, activities of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company, and import of hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan were discussed in the meeting.
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 20:47, Nov 25,2020
Newly appointed Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami meets state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid at the latter’s office in the Power and Energy Ministry on Wednesday. — UNB Photo
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid expressed Bangladesh’s interest to work with India for the development of the energy sector in this region.
He conveyed such interest when newly appointed Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami met him at his office in the Power and Energy Ministry.
Welcoming the new Indian envoy, Nasrul Hamid said there was a huge opportunity for Bangladesh and India to work together for the development of the sector.
Bangladesh has laid out Delta Development Plan to carry out coordinated development, he said adding that special emphasis was given to promote clean and green energy.
‘Hydropower in Nepal could be promoted as an issue of tripartite cooperation’, said the minister.
The issue of development of electric vehicles also came up for discussion in the meeting, said a press release of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
The Indian High Commissioner said India always looks at the relation with Bangladesh with dignity.
‘Bangladesh could work as an energy hub for this region and this hub could be strengthened through the exchange of electricity and technology, applying power and energy conservation and producing equipment.’
The issues of Bangladesh-India Friendship pipeline, cross-border pipeline by Indian H-Energy, cross-border pipeline by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, power transmission line project, activities of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company, and import of hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan were discussed in the meeting.
Bangladesh, India can work for energy sector: Nasrul
State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid expressed Bangladesh’s interest to work with India for the development of the energy sector in...
www.newagebd.net