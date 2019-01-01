Bangladesh in touch with China to see progress in Rohingya talks

Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in PalanRohingya repatriation is unlikely to be impeded even after the army took over in Myanmar, according to experts and policymakers.The repatriation of Rohingya people to Myanmar will be possible after the army takeover in that country, they added.They also said the army has always been at the helm of the affairs in Myanmar even during the democratic rule and the repatriation agreement with Bangladesh was inked after getting green signal from them.However, the tripartite meeting among Bangladesh, China and Myanmar slated for February 4 has become uncertain as Myanmar did not say anything about its readiness to take part in the meeting till Tuesday."We have contacted Beijing about it. They have started communication with Myanmar but so far we do not know whether the meeting will be held in time," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Tuesday.Before the coup, Myanmar gave confirmation about their participation but things have changed as the new interim cabinet replaced the previous one, he added.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, "Rohingyas were repatriated twice to Myanmar earlier and on both of the occasions, the country was under the military rule. So, I do not think repatriation will be affected due to the change in government."He, however, said Bangladesh always wants to see the democratic rule in any country. "As a democracy, we do not like military rule."Bangladesh is observing the situation. "Our top priority is the quick, safe and voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar," he added.Former foreign secretary Towhid Hossain noted that as the army had always a say in the operation of the government, the deal with Bangladesh on Rohingya repatriation was inked with its consent.So, the army is unlikely to change its stance, he added. Even during the rule of the Su Kyi government, one-fourth of seats in parliament were reserved for the army and the army chief nominated these members.The democratic government in Myanmar did not have power to remove the army chief, Mr Towhid said, pointing out that it was army which pulled the strings even during the democratic rule.Immediate-past foreign secretary M Shahidul Haque also felt that Rohingya issue might be a factor for annoying the army in Myanmar.To the international community, Myanmar army was projected as a main actor in carrying out genocide against Rohingya but the operation against Rohingya was also approved by the Su Kyi government."I am not sure but this might cause tension between the army and the Su Kyi government," Mr Haque said.Myanmar army has seized power and declared a state of emergency after detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government officials in a series of early morning raids on Monday.It followed days of escalating tension over the outcomes of the November election, which the ruling party won by a landslide.State power had been handed to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The emergency will remain in force for a year, the army spokesperson said.