Bangladesh in no hurry to sign proposed defence agreements with US: FM Momen

Bangladesh in no hurry to sign proposed defence agreements with US​

MIR MOSTAFIZUR RAHAMAN | Published: April 01, 2022 20:54:56Bangladesh in no hurry to sign proBangladesh is not in a hurry to sign the two defence-related agreements proposed by the US, said high ups of the foreign ministry to the FEThe country also has no plans right now to procure arms from the US, added the official.None of these issues will be Bangladesh’s priority in the upcoming bilateral meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on April 4.Washington wanted Dhaka to sign two defence agreements -- GSOMIA and the Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and the draft of the agreements were sent to Bangladesh.The foreign minister, who will start for Washington on Saturday, told the FE that buying arms is not a priority for Bangladesh as it has no enemy.“We are a peace-loving country and we do not have any enemy with whom we will engage in war” he said while talking to the FE at his residence.Responding to a question, he said that there is no pressure from the US to sign these agreements and Bangladesh will not do anything under pressure from anybody.Bangladesh has an independent foreign policy and whatever we do, will be done in the interest of the people.However, he mentioned that Bangladesh is scrutinising the drafts of the agreements.The foreign minister, in reply to a question, said that withdrawal of the sanction on RAB by the US administration will be a major priority for Bangladesh during the meeting and Bangladesh expects a positive outcome from the meeting.The minister also said that despite being a strong advocate of Human Rights, the US is yet to hand over Tashed Chowdhury to Bangladesh, one of the convicted killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Replying to another question, Mr Momen said that enhancing bilateral trade and investment will be a major focus during his meeting with the US Secretary of State.“The US is the largest investor in our country and also the largest buyer of RMG products. But their investment in Bangladesh is largely in the energy sector so we want them to make investment in other areas as we have huge investment opportunities here” he noted.“We have plans to set up 100 special economic zones including the economic zones for IT where the US can invest”Momen mentioned that the US has not put any pressure on Bangladesh for joining the Indo Pacific strategy.But the foreign minister pointed out that the vision of Bangladesh in the Indo Pacific is similar to the US philosophy of the Indo Pacific strategy.“Like them, we also want an open and free Indo-Pacific where the maritime trade and shipping will be going on without any interruption and hindrance,” he said.He noted that the Rohingya issue will also get the focus in the meeting and Bangladesh will request the US to play a more active role in ensuring immediate repatriation of the Rohingya community to Myanmar.“They and other big countries can also take all the Rohingya refugees to their country,” the minister said referring to the shifting of the family members of the slain Rohingya leader Muhibullah to Canada.