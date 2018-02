In 2017, the country ranked as 17th most corrupt country in the world – a marginal improvement from the identity of 15th most corrupted country last year.Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), local branch of the global organisation, unveiled the report during a press conference held at its Dhanmondi office in Dhaka this morning.Among the eight South Asian countries, Bangladesh’s position remains second lowest both in score and rank, better than only Afghanistan, the report said.Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman read out the finding while releasing the Corruption Perceptions Index – 2017 “It may come as a temporary relief for us that our position improved a bit. But, we are not in a position to be happy as we still rank the second lowest among the eight SAARC nations,” said Dr Iftekharuzzaman.“We still have to go a long way,” he added.