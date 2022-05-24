Bangladesh imposes additional tariffs on various products to reduce imports

In order to reduce the import trend and ensure the safety of domestic products, regulatory duty (RD) has been imposed on such products.



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday (May 24) morning. As per the rules, the notification has been issued and it has been implemented.



This information is known from the circular signed by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim.



It is learned that additional duty of 5 percent to 20 percent has been imposed on the products. NBR's public relations office has confirmed the notification.



Imported products include imported biscuits, chocolates, various fruits, juices and raw materials for foreign made garments and furniture.



Among the products, 20 per cent duty is levied on wood and iron furniture and raw materials of furniture; 30 percent in private cars in CKD condition; 20 percent in pickup and double cabin pickup vans and 15 percent in car engines. Besides, 3 to 10 percent duty has been imposed on tires, rims etc.

Cosmetics such as perfumes, hair and skin care products, preservatives, etc. should be subject to 20 percent regulatory duty. Imports of oxygen, nitrogen, argon and first aid are also subject to 15 per cent regulatory duty. Fiber optic and various types of cables are taxed at 3 to 10 percent.

Besides, 20 per cent regulatory duty has been imposed on various fruits including mango, apple, watermelon and almond. Rice (husked) is subject to 25 per cent regulatory duty.