Bangladesh: If the visa is easy, tourism will increase.

ভিসা সহজ হলেই বাড়বে পর্যটন

নাম প্রকাশে অনিচ্ছুক এক ট্যুর অপারেটর জানালেন, সম্প্রতি পোল্যান্ড থেকে একটি গ্রুপ বাংলাদেশে আসতে দূতাবাসে ভিসার আবেদন করেছিল। দূতাবাসের লোকজন তাদের বলেছেন, ভারতে না গিয়ে তারা কেন বাংলাদেশে যেতে চাইছে। পরে ট্যুরিজম বোর্ডে চিঠি দিয়ে তাদের ভিসা সমস্যার সমাধান করা হয়।

If the visa is easy, tourism will increase

A tour operator, who did not want to be named, said that a group from Poland had recently applied for visa at the embassy to come Bangladesh. People at the embassy told them why they wanted to go to Bangladesh instead of going to India? Later, their visa issue was resolved with a letter to the Tourism Board.

চৌধুরী আকবর হোসেন০৮ মে ২০২২, ১৬:০১সুবিশাল সৈকত, পাহাড়, সুন্দরবন, বিস্তীর্ণ হাওর ও প্রত্নতাত্ত্বিক নিদর্শন থাকলেও বাংলাদেশে বিদেশি পর্যটকের হার হতাশাজনক। বেশ কিছু প্রতিকূলতার মধ্যে বড় বাধা হয়ে আছে আমাদের ভিসা পলিসি। যেটাকে পর্যটনবান্ধব বলছেন না খাত সংশ্লিষ্টরা। এমনকি বিদেশে বাংলাদেশের দূতাবাসে পর্যটকরা ভিসার জন্য গেলে তাদের নিরুৎসাহিত করার অভিযোগও রয়েছে। এদিকে করোনার সময় বন্ধ করা হয়েছিল অন-অ্যারাইভাল ভিসা। এখনও সেটা বন্ধই আছে।বাংলাদেশে বছরে কতজন বিদেশি পর্যটক আসেন তার সঠিক পরিসংখ্যান নেই।পর্যটন সংশ্লিষ্টরা বলছেন, সারা বিশ্বে প্রতি বছর ১০০ কোটিরও বেশি পর্যটক ভ্রমণ করেন। সেখানে বাংলাদেশে বিদেশি পর্যটক হতে পারে বড়জোর বছরে ৩ থেকে ৫ লাখ। করোনার পর সংখ্যাটা আরও কমেছে।তারা বলছেন, যেখানে বিশ্বের অনেক দেশের অর্থনীতি পর্যটন খাতের ওপর ভর করে দাঁড়িয়ে গেছে, সেখানে পর্যটন সম্ভাবনা কাজে লাগাতে মোটামুটি ব্যর্থই আমরা।পর্যটন ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন, ধীরগতিতে হলেও ট্যুর অপারেটররা বিদেশি পর্যটক আনতে কাজ করছেন। দেশের ইতিবাচক ভাবমূর্তি তুলে ধরতে সচেষ্ট তারা।তবে বিদেশি পর্যটকরা বাংলাদেশে আসতে প্রথমেই যে বাধার ‍মুখে পড়ছেন তা হলো ভিসা। ভিসার জন্য দীর্ঘ সময় অপেক্ষা করতে হচ্ছে তাদের। এতে অনেকেই বাংলাদেশে আসার আগ্রহ হারাচ্ছেন।বিশ্বের অনেক দেশে করোনা পরিস্থিতির উন্নতি হওয়ায় অন-অ্যারাইভাল ভিসা চালু হয়েছে। বাংলাদেশে এখনও হয়নি। ফলে বিদেশিদের ভিসা পেতে বাংলাদেশের দূতাবাস অথবা হাইকমিশনে যেতেই হবে।ওই অপারেটরের মতে, এটি একটি উদাহরণ মাত্র। এমন ঘটনা প্রায়ই ঘটছে।বাংলাদেশ ট্যুরিজম বোর্ডের প্রধান নির্বাহী কর্মকর্তা জাবেদ আহমেদ বাংলা ট্রিবিউনকে বলেন, ‘আমরা যদি ভিসা প্রক্রিয়া সহজ করি তবে পর্যটন খাত অনেক দূর এগোবে। পর্যটন এগিয়ে গেলে বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা আসবে। কিন্তু আমাদের ভিসা পলিসি পর্যটনবান্ধব নয়। প্রায়ই ট্যুর অপারেটররা ভিসা সংক্রান্ত অভিযোগ নিয়ে আসেন। আমরাও সেগুলো নিয়ে সংশ্লিষ্ট দফতরগুলোতে সুপারিশ করি।’ভারত, নেপাল, ভুটানসহ প্রতিবেশী দেশগুলোর জন্য অন-অ্যারাইভাল ভিসা সুবিধা রাখা প্রয়োজন বলে মত সংশ্লিষ্টদের। একইসঙ্গে ই-ভিসা চালুরও দাবি তাদের।প্যাসিফিক এশিয়া ট্রাভেল লিমিটেড (পিএটিএ) বাংলাদেশ চ্যাপ্টারের মহাসচিব তৌফিক রহমান বলেন, ‘সাধারণত প্রতিবেশী দেশগুলোতে মানুষ ভ্রমণ করতে চায় বেশি। আমরা যদি ভারত, নেপাল, ভুটানের জন্য অন-অ্যারাইভাল সুবিধা দিতে পারি তাহলে পর্যটক বাড়বে।’তৌফিক রহমান আরও বলেন, ‘এখন বাংলাদেশে আসতে সহজে ভিসা দেওয়া হচ্ছে না। অন-অ্যারাইভালও বন্ধ। অথচ অনেক দেশ ভিসা রেসট্রিকশন তুলে নিয়েছে। আমাদেরও দ্রুত চালু করা প্রয়োজন।’বাংলাদেশ ট্যুরিজম বোর্ডের প্রধান নির্বাহী কর্মকর্তা জাবেদ আহমেদ বলেন, ‘শুধু ভারত ও নেপালের পর্যটকদের জন্য অন-অ্যারাইভাল চালু করলেও অনেকে আমাদের সমুদ্র, সুন্দরবন ও পাহাড় দেখতে আসবেন।’এ প্রসঙ্গে স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের ‘সুরক্ষা’ সেবা বিভাগের সচিব মো. মোকাব্বির হোসেন বলেন, ‘করোনার কারণে স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্রণালয়সহ সরকারের বিভিন্ন সংস্থার সুপারিশের ভিত্তিতে অন-অ্যারাইভাল ভিসা বন্ধ আছে। তাদের মতামত পেলে আবার চালু হবে। আমাদের পক্ষে থেকে সংশ্লিষ্টদের চিঠি দেওয়া হয়েছে।’দূতাবাসে ভিসা দিতে নিরুৎসাহিত করা প্রসঙ্গে তিনি বলেন, ‘এমন অভিযোগ আমাদের কাছে আসেনি। তবে কিছু দেশের নাগরিক আমাদের দেশে এসে অপরাধে জড়িয়ে পড়ে। সে কারণে কিছু দেশকে কালো তালিকাভুক্ত করা হয়েছে। ওই সব দেশ থেকে যাচাই-বাছাই ছাড়া সহজে ভিসা দেওয়া হয় না।’Chowdhury Akbar Hossain06 May 2022, 18:01Despite the vast beaches, hills, Sundarbans, vast haors and archeological sites, the rate of foreign tourists in Bangladesh is disappointing. Our visa policy has been a major obstacle in a number of areas. Those in the sector do not call it tourism friendly. There are even allegations that tourists go to Bangladesh embassies abroad for visas. Meanwhile, on-arrival visa was stopped during Corona. It is still closed.There are no exact statistics on the number of foreign tourists visiting Bangladesh every year.Tourism experts say that more than 100 crore tourists travel around the world every year. There may be 3 to 5 lakh foreign tourists in Bangladesh every year. After Corona, the number has further decreased.They say that while the economies of many countries of the world are dependent on the tourism sector, we have failed miserably in harnessing the potential of tourism.Tour operators say tour operators are working to bring in foreign tourists, albeit slowly. They are trying to present a positive image of the country.However, the first obstacle that foreign tourists face in coming to Bangladesh is visa. They have to wait a long time for a visa. As a result, many are losing interest in coming to Bangladesh.Many countries around the world have introduced on-arrival visas as the Corona situation improves. Not yet in Bangladesh. As a result, foreigners have to go to the embassy or high commission of Bangladesh to get a visa.According to the operator, this is just an example. Such things happen often.Jabed Ahmed, chief executive officer of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, told the Bengali Tribune, "If we simplify the visa process, the tourism sector will go a long way." As tourism progresses, foreign exchange will come. But our visa policy is not tourism friendly. Often tour operators bring in visa-related complaints. We also recommend them to the concerned departments. 'Neighboring countries including India, Nepal, Bhutan need to have on-arrival visa facility. They also demanded the introduction of e-visa.Tawfiq Rahman, secretary general of the Bangladesh chapter of Pacific Asia Travel Limited (PATA), said, "Usually people want to travel to neighboring countries more. If we can provide on-arrival facilities for India, Nepal, Bhutan, then the number of tourists will increase. 'Tawfiq Rahman further said, ‘Visas are not being issued easily to come to Bangladesh now. On-arrival is also closed. But many countries have lifted visa restrictions. We need to start quickly. "Jabed Ahmed, chief executive officer of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, said, "Even if we introduce on-arrival only for tourists from India and Nepal, many will come to see our sea, Sundarbans and mountains."In this context, the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs 'Security' Services. Mokabbir Hossain said, "On-arrival visas have been suspended due to Corona on the recommendation of various government agencies, including the Ministry of Health." Will get started again after getting their feedback. Letters have been sent to those concerned on our behalf. '"We have not received any such complaint," he said, referring to the embassy's refusal to issue visas. However, citizens of some countries come to our country and get involved in crime. That is why some countries have been blacklisted. Visas are not issued easily from those countries without verification and selection. '