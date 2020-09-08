What's new

Bangladesh, Hungary to discuss investment issues Thursday

Hungarian FM to hold talks with Momen, Tipu Munshi
UNB, Dhaka
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen

Bangladesh and Hungary will discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between two countries at bilateral talks to be held here on Thursday afternoon.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto will hold the meeting at State guesthouse Padma beginning at 2:45 pm.

It is expected that more than two instruments will be signed after the bilateral meeting.

The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade is scheduled to arrive here at around 12:30 am on Thursday by a chartered flight, a senior official said.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will receive the Hungarian Foreign Minister and his entourage at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister will visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in the morning.

He will pay tribute to the memories of the Father of the Nation and his family members who were brutally killed in 1975.

After that, he will meet Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Ministry of Commerce from 11 am to 11:30 am.

Foreign Minister Momen will host a lunch in honor of the visiting Hungarian Minister and his delegation members.

The two Foreign Ministers will meet the press after the bilateral meeting.

The Hungarian Minister is scheduled to depart Dhaka at 6:30 pm on Thursday.

This is the first Minister level visit to Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

Bangladesh maintains friendly relations with Hungary since its independence.

Hungary supported the cause of Bangladesh during the War of Liberation and was one of the first countries to accord recognition.

The diplomatic relations were established as early as 29 January 1972.
 
Absolute waste of time..... Hungary lives on EU largesse. It has bugger all industry and its people have mostly left this utter shithole.
Bangladesh really does need to be more discerning and not waste its time on epic idiots.
 
