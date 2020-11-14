Bangladesh: Hope offered to highways

Hope offered to highways The government is developing a masterplan to turn all major highways into expressways under an umbrella network to enhance mobility, reliability and safety of traffic, and reduce transportation costs for sustained economic growth.

RHD drafts masterplan for mega expressway network; it may require more than $70b over 15-20 years

12:00 AM, November 14, 2020 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:03 AM, November 14, 2020ThThe concept of the masterplan, called National Expressway Programme, has already been drafted by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and discussed by officials concerned at the road transport and bridges ministry.An expressway is a highway typically planned for high-speed traffic, usually having no or a fewer number of intersections, limited access and exit points, and a divider between lanes for traffic moving in opposite directions.The move came at a time when Bangladesh opened its first expressway -- Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga -- in March this year. Another expressway, Dhaka Bypass, which connects two national highways, is also under construction.But, RHD officials said, there has to be a complete network to reap the highest economic benefit of these two expressways.We have developed a concept to bring major highways under an expressway network," Shishir Kanti Routh, an additional chief engineer of RHD, told The Daily Star recently.He said the idea is to turn those expressways into economic corridors by connecting them with economic points like sea ports, land ports, inland container depots, for economic growth and meeting future demands."We need to have prioritisation, implementation and financing plans for this," he said, adding it would require a huge amount of investment from different sources apart from the government.Shishir said the ministry already held a meeting with RHD officials last month. Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) officials were also involved with the development of the masterplan.He, however, said they were yet to finalise the total length of highways to be turned into expressway, their standard and financing among many issues.Zakir Hossain, additional secretary (planning wing) of the Road Transport and Highway Division, told this correspondent recently that RHD is now working on the matter and it will be placed before the Prime Minister's Office."Then, further decisions will be taken," he said, adding, "It will take this month to prepare for the meeting."So, these national highways often fail to meet increased traffic demand and cause road safety hazards, resulting in economic losses in terms of travel time, vehicle operation and accidents, experts and RHD engineers said.Transportation costs, the largest direct logistic costs in Bangladesh, would be up to 35 percent lower if there were no congestion on roads, said a World Bank report unveiled in November last year.Experts and RHD engineers observed that upgrading the necessary portions of the existing highways to expressways would be cost effective compared to construction of new roads.They also said major highways need to be developed for cross-border movement of passengers and freight for developing regional connectivity.Prof Shamsul Hoque of Buet's civil engineering department said many countries had prepared a masterplan for building an expressway network from the '50s to '70s and some of them have already developed strong networks while others are still developing these.He added, "If we want rapid economic growth, we have to develop infrastructure for this, and expressway is one of them."He said the masterplan should consider the viability of economic and other relevant aspects while considering which highway corridors would be developed as expressways and the number of lanes of the expressways.