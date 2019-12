Hindu population is constantly declining even after 1971, so don't put blame on Pakistan. Its not that Bangladeshis have less kids, its just that they have been successful in sending of hindus to India which they no longer want to take back. And BTW hindu population in Pakistan have slightly increased since 1951 census, from 1.3% to 1.6% in 1998. While Bangladesh saw decrease from 22% in 1951 to 8% in 2011.Basically BD have sent 20 million hindus to India. Not counting number of muslims, for that we need to look at census of Bengali speaking muslims of India and compare over the years.