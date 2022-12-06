Bangladesh: High growth but poor governance

GDP per capita data for Bangladesh is even more suspect than GDP data alone, as its population data is D grade (very poor quality), even worse than its C graded GDP numbers. Other economic data indicates that it is possible that the high GDP per capita growth rates suggested by official data may not be too far removed from reality, but official data alone should not be trusted as an accurate guide. However, evidence from "light" research (North Korea is dark at night, whereas South Korea is brightly lit) suggests that economic data from authoritarian countries with very low Governance levels such as Bangladesh, usually exaggerate wealth, by some 30%+ on average. So, despite the high but uncertain GDP per capita growth rate we can be sure that Bangladesh remains a poor country.