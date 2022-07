Bangladesh High Commissioner Personally Receives Historic Biman Direct Passenger Flight to Canada

This was a historic occasion, first commercial flight to Toronto. Some videos,BBC305 | S2-AJX | B787-9 | DAC-IST-YYZ BG305, first-ever commercial flight of @Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Dhaka to Toronto, arriving on Runway 23 at Lester B. Pearson International Airport, touching down at 1:18 PM local time on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after a brief stopover at Istanbul for refueling.I thought 787-9's could make it to Toronto direct from Dhaka, but they need to refuel in Istanbul to get to Toronto past the pond on that leg. On the way back - they use the red-eye polar route and get to Dhaka without refueling.