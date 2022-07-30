What's new

Bangladesh High Commissioner Personally Receives Historic Biman Direct Passenger Flight to Canada

fb.watch

H. E. the High Commissioner Dr. Khalilur Rahman is receiving the passengers of the First Commercial Flight of Biman at Toronto Airport.

H. E. the High Commissioner Dr. Khalilur Rahman is receiving the passengers of the First Commercial Flight of Biman at Toronto Airport.
fb.watch fb.watch


This is an example of exemplary consular service. God bless the HC.
 
This was a historic occasion, first commercial flight to Toronto. Some videos,

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=616345809843332

BBC305 | S2-AJX | B787-9 | DAC-IST-YYZ BG305, first-ever commercial flight of @Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Dhaka to Toronto, arriving on Runway 23 at Lester B. Pearson International Airport, touching down at 1:18 PM local time on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after a brief stopover at Istanbul for refueling.


I thought 787-9's could make it to Toronto direct from Dhaka, but they need to refuel in Istanbul to get to Toronto past the pond on that leg. On the way back - they use the red-eye polar route and get to Dhaka without refueling.

777-range.jpg
 
