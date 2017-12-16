Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized the “Bangladesh Festival”

Black_cats
By TPT Bureau
-
June 18, 2021
The Policy Times Dhaka Bureau:
As part of the celebrations of the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of our Independence, the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized an elaborate program titled “Bangladesh Festival” on 12 June 2021.
Also Read: UGC has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore for public universities in Bangladesh
The program started with the ceremonial inauguration of the exhibition of portraits, photos, books, and posters on the Father of the Nation, and the development of Bangladesh by High Commissioner Mr. Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique. He informed the guests about the life of Bangabandhu, his works and philosophy, involvement and activities for world peace; and the ‘World Peace Conference’to be held in Dhaka at the end of this year. In his welcoming speech, the High Commissioner paid deepest respect and tribute to the greatest Bengali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, highlighted his contribution and sacrifices for the Independence of Bangladesh. A cultural program- a composition to depict Bangladesh through the rally, dance, music, and chorus song then took place. A flute maestro and a team of dhol (drum) players enthralled the guests with their rendition throughout the event. In the end, the guests were entertained with a wide range of Bangladeshi cuisines.
The Chancery was decorated with banners, festoons, flowers, artworks, colorful lightings in a traditional Bangladeshi way. Over two hundred guests including senior government officials, musicians, painters, civil society members, former diplomats, media personnel, physicians, members of the Bangladesh community, and mission officials along with their family members attended the festival.
