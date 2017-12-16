Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized the “Bangladesh Festival”

sad days when a traitor is celebrated in one's own country. I have said it again and again, this is just to rub it in our faces. We should cut any ties with Bangladesh, until they get out of this Banglabundu, Hasena, Indian worship. It's our delusion that some day Bangladesh will stand up against India and situation would somehow become favorable to us. They are india lap dogs, sure they bark at it's master sometimes but in the end they are as loyal as a dog.