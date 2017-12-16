What's new

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized the “Bangladesh Festival”

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,153
-5
10,571
Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized the “Bangladesh Festival”

He informed the guests about the life of Bangabandhu, his works and philosophy, involvement and activities for world peace; and the 'World Peace Conference' to be held in Dhaka at the end of this year.

By TPT Bureau
-
June 18, 2021

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized “Bangladesh Festival”



The Policy Times Dhaka Bureau:
As part of the celebrations of the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of our Independence, the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized an elaborate program titled “Bangladesh Festival” on 12 June 2021.

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized “Bangladesh Festival”


Also Read: UGC has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore for public universities in Bangladesh
The program started with the ceremonial inauguration of the exhibition of portraits, photos, books, and posters on the Father of the Nation, and the development of Bangladesh by High Commissioner Mr. Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique. He informed the guests about the life of Bangabandhu, his works and philosophy, involvement and activities for world peace; and the ‘World Peace Conference’to be held in Dhaka at the end of this year. In his welcoming speech, the High Commissioner paid deepest respect and tribute to the greatest Bengali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, highlighted his contribution and sacrifices for the Independence of Bangladesh. A cultural program- a composition to depict Bangladesh through the rally, dance, music, and chorus song then took place. A flute maestro and a team of dhol (drum) players enthralled the guests with their rendition throughout the event. In the end, the guests were entertained with a wide range of Bangladeshi cuisines.

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized “Bangladesh Festival”


The Chancery was decorated with banners, festoons, flowers, artworks, colorful lightings in a traditional Bangladeshi way. Over two hundred guests including senior government officials, musicians, painters, civil society members, former diplomats, media personnel, physicians, members of the Bangladesh community, and mission officials along with their family members attended the festival.

Summary

Article Name

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized the “Bangladesh Festival”

Description
He informed the guests about the life of Bangabandhu, his works and philosophy, involvement and activities for world peace; and the 'World Peace Conference' to be held in Dhaka at the end of this year.

Author
TPT News Bureau

Publisher Name
THE POLICY TIMES

thepolicytimes.com

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organized the “Bangladesh Festival” - The Policy Times

The Policy Times aims to unfold social, economic, business, policy and practical issues that matter to India and the world especially the youth and women who would require to develop practical understanding about long-term developmental issues.
thepolicytimes.com thepolicytimes.com
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,537
-1
4,612
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
sad days when a traitor is celebrated in one's own country. I have said it again and again, this is just to rub it in our faces. We should cut any ties with Bangladesh, until they get out of this Banglabundu, Hasena, Indian worship. It's our delusion that some day Bangladesh will stand up against India and situation would somehow become favorable to us. They are india lap dogs, sure they bark at it's master sometimes but in the end they are as loyal as a dog.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,469
1
78,400
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Death Professor said:
sad days when a traitor is celebrated in one's own country. I have said it again and again, this is just to rub it in our faces. We should cut any ties with Bangladesh, until they get out of this Banglabundu, Hasena, Indian worship. It's our delusion that some day Bangladesh will stand up against India and situation would somehow become favorable to us. They are india lap dogs, sure they bark at it's master sometimes but in the end they are as loyal as a dog.
Click to expand...
Stupid thinking

They are celebrating their own country which is their right

Pakistan officially accepted BD And Mujib ur Rehman back in 1973. There is no point in whining like a baby now. We are not India
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
36,142
167
127,108
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If this was done in say India, the OP wouldn't have felt the need to post it on a Pakistani forum.
Pakistanis are very tolerate when dealing with guests in their country, however sadly can't say the same for otherwise......a Pakistani bank in Dacca is about to shut down for business as the locals who have been taking loans have refused to pay back.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
60,029
5
48,700
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Current government is head over heals for Bangladesh and Mujib.

No need to post YouTube videos of Imran Khan about Bangladesh. AI script of YouTube does that automatically.

Pakistan should put a GI tag on Banganbundhu
Areesh said:
Stupid thinking

They are celebrating their own country which is their right

Pakistan officially accepted BD And Mujib ur Rehman back in 1973. There is no point in whining like a baby now. We are not India
Click to expand...
75.

Bhutto regime accepted Bangladesh.

Kids growing up today still question as to how why what and who of the affair.

Mukti Bahani was a terrorist entity.
 
salarsikander

salarsikander

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 12, 2013
8,226
3
7,760
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
did they also mention how they liked their own Bangabandhu and his family? Also, did they mention how they Also killed their own Pak army traitor Bangladeshi first COAS?
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
19,860
19
23,033
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The relationship of Pakistan and Bangladesh as one unit was not natural. We should accept the reality and move on

there is no nation in the world that has two units 1000 miles a part and lived happily as one nation. The differences were bound to occur sooner or later

we should respect Bangladeshi brothers and sisters and let them celebrate their leaders just like we do for our own
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Bangladeshi foods praised in food festival in Islamabad.
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Pakistan Space Agency
Gurkha From Kargil
Replies
4
Views
2K
khail007
K
HariPrasad
Experts worry that India is creating new fuel for an arsenal of H-bombs
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
sharma1111
sharma1111
K M Cariappa
Experts worry that India is creating new fuel for an arsenal of H-bombs
Replies
9
Views
2K
Indian Jatt
Indian Jatt

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom