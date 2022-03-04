Bangladesh health tourism back on its feet in Kolkata​

Black_cats
Bangladesh health tourism back on its feet in KolkataPrithvijit Mitra / TNN / Updated: Mar 4, 2022, 07:21 IST
KOLKATA: Patients from Bangladesh are streaming back to several private hospitals in Kolkata, much to the relief of the latter which depend on them for revenues. While their number had dropped to almost zero after the second wave, it has now jumped to around 50% of the pre-pandemic footfall, helped by the fact that land travel to and from Bangladesh resumed on February 25.
Hospitals pointed out that the number of patients from the eastern neighbours would have been even higher had the third wave not peaked in Bangladesh in late-January and continued till the second of half of February.
By mid-January, RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences (RTIICS), which admitted 250 Bangladeshi patients a month and had a daily OPD attendance of 150 from the country before March 2020, had started receiving around 125 OPD patients from the country. “Admissions, too, had been rising but then the third wave peaked in Bangladesh and the flow ebbed. It has started crawling up with the opening of the land route and the slowing down of the third wave. We are now getting around 80 OPD patients and admitting around 100 a month,” said RTIICS zonal head R Venkatesh. Bangladeshi patients contributed around 10%-12% of RTIICS’s revenue till the pandemic.
At Peerless Hospital, the number of Bangladeshi patients has jumped to 40-50 a day at the OPD from zero in early-January. Three-four are now being admitted everyday. “We would receive 100-150 OPD patients from Bangladesh daily till Covid struck. Ever since, the number has never been higher than 25% of that figure,” said Peerless Hospital CEO Sudipta Mitra.
A large number of Bangladeshi patients had been forced to discontinue their treatment and defer their surgeries last year due to the second wave. With travel restrictions on and medical visas curtailed, it had been difficult for them, said AMRI Hospitals CEO Rupak Barua.
“As the OPD footfall rises, many of these will be converted into admissions. We are giving priority to those who had sought treatment earlier but had to suspend it due to Covid. By mid-March, our Bangladeshi patient count should cross 3,000, which is more than what we had before the pandemic,” said Barua.
While some hospitals rued that medical visas are still not being issued liberally, others said more tourist visas are being issued. “Most are dropping in with a tourist visa, which suffices for OPD treatment but you need a medical visa to get admitted. So, our admission desk has been helping patients get one through liaison with the embassy and assisting patients with the formalities,” said Venkatesh.
Barua said very few tourist visas were being issued only for those travelling by flights. “It would have been easier to convert them to medical visas here but there are very few flights from Bangladesh now,” he said.
Fortis has seen Bangladeshi footfall jump from 100 in January to 150 last month. “International business has not recovered to the levels of December and we are still at 60% levels of our peak. Compared to January, the footfall has seen a rise,” said Pratyush Srivastava, zonal director of Fortis.
