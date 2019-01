Bangladeshis are a hardworking people and they have a government that does care for its people to an extent.

Unlike Pakistan where our monkey brain awam have been favoring thugs as their leaders and masters.



Times are a changing and Pakistan will be different in 5 - 6 years bcz regardless of what happens with the current government and its policies, the direction of the country as a whole is changed and we are only going to progress from here.

