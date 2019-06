I have personally witnessed people calling BD by names, unkindly ones at that with swamp being one. Little do they know that Bangladesh is blessed with one of the few freshwater scenic swamps in the world. The magnificent river Goyain originating from the Meghalaya Plateau in the Jaintia Hills draws an eternal masterpiece on the canvas of mother earth before assimilating into the Barak river. Yes, i am reminding people of the Ratargul swamp forest.

