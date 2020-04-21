What's new

Bangladesh has huge capability in foreign trade: Swiss envoy

DHAKA, Sept 6, 2020 (BSS) – As Bangladesh becomes a lucrative investment destination, Ambassador of Switzerland in Dhaka Nathalie Chuard today said Bangladesh has achieved huge capability in foreign trade and investment.
The Swiss envoy made the remark while meeting with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Commerce Ministry in the city, said a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed on different bilateral issues, including trade and investment.
Tipu Munshi said Switzerland is an important business partner of Bangladesh. “Both countries have a lot of opportunities to increase trade and investment and this opportunity must be availed,” he added.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, the work of setting up 100 special economic zones in different parts of the country is progressing fast and about half of them are nearing completion.

Various countries including Japan, India, China and Korea have come forward to make large investment in the economic zones, he added.
He said Bangladesh is providing attractive facilities for investors in various fields in the country.

Bangladesh can be a lucrative investment destination for Switzerland, he added.
Nathalie Chuard said that Switzerland gives priority to Bangladesh in terms of trade and investment.

Switzerland has continued its efforts to contribute to the development of Bangladesh, she added.

She said both countries have opportunities to increase trade.

The pharmaceutical and light engineering sectors have created a lot of opportunities for trade growth, she added.

Praising the tackling of coronavirus and the continuation of export trade during the Corona period, she said Bangladesh has gained a lot of potential in the field of foreign trade.
 
